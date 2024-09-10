Track California wildfires with interactive maps of burn areas, evacuation zones and air quality

Southern California is battling three large wildfires, affecting vast areas and leading to widespread evacuations. The fires, fueled by dry conditions and high winds, are threatening homes and infrastructure across multiple counties. Together, the Bridge Fire, Line Fire, and Airport Fire have scorched tens of thousands of acres, displacing thousands of residents and challenging firefighting efforts.

Below, you'll find interactive real-time maps showing where the fires have burned, where they are headed, and the areas under evacuation orders. We've also included an air quality map, offering insights into how the fires are impacting the surrounding environment. These tools will provide up-to-date information as the situation evolves.

Burning near Glendora in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Bridge Fire has spread across nearly 3,000 acres. Crews are contending with difficult terrain as they work to protect homes and contain the fire, which is threatening surrounding communities under mandatory evacuation. Interactive map

Located in San Bernardino County, the Line Fire has grown rapidly to over 26,000 acres. With only 5% containment, firefighters are racing against time to gain control amid gusty winds and extremely dry vegetation. Evacuation orders remain in effect for multiple neighborhoods. Interactive map | 3D map with evacuation zones

This fire, which erupted in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, has grown to over 9,000 acres. While containment is still in progress, evacuation warnings are in place for nearby areas as fire crews work to prevent further spread. Interactive map

What is Air Quality Like?

The wildfires are Impacting the air In Southern California, particularly around the fire areas. Click the link below to dive Into specific areas where you live and work. Remember, If you smell smoke or ash, limit your outdoor exposure and stay Indoors.