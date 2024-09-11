Line Fire in Southern California burns 34,000 acres, arson suspect arrested as thousands flee: "Nothing is worth it"

Thousands fled their homes as the Line Fire tore through more than 34,000 acres and authorities arrested a man on suspicion of starting the massive Southern California blaze.

Since the wildfire started around 6 p.m. Thursday, mandatory evacuations have been expanded to include several communities this past week as it exploded in size. It first sparked along Base Line and Aplin streets in the city of Highland.

On Tuesday, authorities announced Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco was arrested on suspicion of causing the fire.

"We believe this was intentional," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they launched an investigation into Halstenberg on Sept. 6 and found evidence inside his home and vehicle linking him to the wildfire upon serving a search warrant.

Last week, the blaze surpassed 7,000 acres on Saturday before spreading even further as hot, dry conditions complicated firefighters' efforts while they also grappled with other challenges like steep, rugged terrain.

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2024: The Line fire continues to burn in the evening just south Running Springs as seen from Highway 330 on September 10, 2024 in San Bernardino National Forest, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

"The Line Fire continues to grow in steep terrain with difficult access, especially in the Big Bear area," Cal Fire officials said in an update just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "Near vertical slopes make putting in control lines challenging."

As of Wednesday morning, the blaze is an estimated 34,659 acres and 14% contained, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The night before, people in communities like Arrowbear Lake, Forrest Falls and Running Springs were just some of the residents facing mandatory evacuation orders.

"My advice for people that don't want to leave is to get off the mountain," Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua said. "Nothing is worth it — your lives, your families' lives are not worth it."

"It's just smarter to leave, get off the mountain before it becomes an order," Pascua, urging people to flee even if they are only under a voluntary evacuation warning rather than a full-on, mandatory order.

"It's better to do it early."

Jennifer Riser, who lives in the evacuated community of Runnings Springs, said it was "really scary" waiting to hear on evacuations.

"We just packed up our cats about an hour ago and only because we were told to," Riser said Tuesday.

The Line Fire is one of three major wildfires burning across multiple counties in Southern California.

It's currently the fifth largest wildfire in California so far this year. Meanwhile, the Bridge Fire, which exploded in size this week, is currently the third-largest wildfire in the state in 2024.

The last of the three, the Airport Fire, destroyed several homes Tuesday night as it also kept spreading. It's currently the seventh-largest so far this year, according to updates from Cal Fire current as of Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of evacuation orders. The latest information on road closures and more can be found here.

Mandatory evacuation orders

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill Drive from Highland Ave north to the foothills

All undeveloped land east of Hwy 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

Communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

The community of Forrest Falls

The community of Mountain Home Village

The communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area

The areas north and east of Highland Avenue and Palm Avenue

Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin

Evacuation warnings

From Calle Del Rio east to Highway 38 and from Greenspot Road north to the foothills

From 210 freeway east to the foothills and from Greenspot road north to the foothills

The community of Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

The communities of Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment

The area from Garnet Street east to Bryant Street and Carter Street north to Mill Creek

The area of Big Bear Valley from the dam to Cactus Road

Garnett Street east to Highway 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

The San Bernardino National Forest has issued a closure order for the area affected by the Line Fire. To read the order, the details, and the many roads and trails closed per the order go to https://t.co/ttJ2mkD3oM#LineFire #SBNF #SanBernardinoNationalForest pic.twitter.com/C2z66tYCiZ — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 11, 2024