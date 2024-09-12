Arson suspect in Line Fire faces 9 charges related to injured firefighter, $7 million in damages

A Southern California man arrested on suspicion of starting the massive Line Fire in San Bernardino County is facing at least nine charges — including counts related to millions of dollars in damages and an injury to a firefighter, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a 34-year-old resident of the city of Norco in Riverside County, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation that law enforcement officials say started on Sept. 6. Upon serving a search warrant, investigators discovered evidence in his home and vehicle linking him to the alleged arson, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"While we're still in the thrust of the preliminary investigation, we believe this was intentional," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Wednesday.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2024: Cars are packed as residents flee the Line fire on September 10, 2024 in Green Valley Lake, California. Green Valley Lake along with most mountain communities in the San Bernardino National Forest are under a mandatory evacuation order.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

On Thursday, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said Halstenberg is currently facing nine charges. But that could change, Anderson said, depending on damages and even potential injuries and fatalities that could result from the wildfire.

"The first charge, obviously, is an arson charge that is in regards to a particular amount — over $7 million," Anderson told reporters. "That's significant because, at last calculation, Cal Fire had the damages so far at about $14.5 million... that have occurred at the Line Fire."

The prosecutor said the second criminal count facing Halstenberg is great bodily injury to a firefighter since at least one of those first responders have been wounded in the growing blaze.

"That's something that we contemplate," Anderson said. "Unfortunately, (what) we've seen in the past is fires in this region continue to be a scourge — that we've had firefighters die. In this instance, we have not had that happen, thankfully. But, at least in one instance, we've had a firefighter suffer great bodily injury."

He said one of the other seven counts was filed in connection with a home that was destroyed in the Runnings Springs community of the San Bernardino Mountains.

Authorities have not said how investigators believe Halstenberg started the fire or what the suspected motive could be.

The wildfire has sent thousands of people fleeing from their homes as they escaped the growing blaze. It tore across more than 37,000 acres in the past week while firefighters worked tirelessly to stop its spread.

"My world just stopped and everything got small," said Brooke Palenchar, a resident of Running Springs who lost her home in the Line Fire. "To see my chimney standing there and the edge of our deck... It's insane."

It's one of three massive blazes tearing through the region in recent days, including the Airport Fire and Bridge Fire in neighboring counties of Southern California. Altogether, they burned more than 100,000 acres in less than a week.

Dicus said investigators believe it's possible Halstenberg could be linked to other blazes — at least based on what they have discovered so far.

"It's my belief that as time goes on, and we allow them to do the critical work that they're doing, that we will actually find out this suspect may have been responsible for other fires," Dicus said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.