Suspect accused of starting the Line Fire pleads not guilty to arson charge and more

The Norco man accused of starting the San Bernardino Line Fire on Sept. 5 pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to arson and other charges.

The investigation into Justin Wayne Halsentberg began the day after the fire erupted along Baseline and Alpine streets in Highland.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Sept. 10 after detectives discovered evidence at his home and vehicle linking him to the alleged arson. Investigators have not said how they believe he started the fire but did say they discovered "incendiary devices" as evidence.

The Line Fire has torched over 39,000 acres, causing thousands to flee their homes. The governor called in the California National Guard to help fight it and firefighters continue to work on controlling the blaze one week after it started. To date, firefighters have contained nearly half of it.

Three firefighters have been injured in the huge wildfire while one structure has been destroyed and another three damaged.

Halstenberg was charged with nine counts including charges related to $7 million in damages and an injury to a firefighter.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said at the time the charges were announced, that the Line Fire damage assessment by Cal Fire was at about $14.5 million.

The prosecutor said the second criminal count facing Halstenberg is great bodily injury to a firefighter since at least one of the first responders was wounded in the blaze.

According to Anderson, one of the other seven counts was filed in connection with a home that was destroyed in the Runnings Springs community of the San Bernardino Mountains.

Halstenberg is also suspected of starting two smaller blazes near the site of the Line Fire, based on cameras and reports from witnesses. Neither of which are related to the two massive wildfires currently burning in other parts of Southern California.