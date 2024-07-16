"Big Brother" unveils new houseguests for season 26, premiering July 17

"Big Brother" unveils new houseguests for Season 26 "Big Brother" unveils new houseguests for Season 26 02:40

"Big Brother" announced Tuesday the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the "Big Brother" house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest.

The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the "Big Brother" Live Feeds.

This season's Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as "BB AI" takes over the "Big Brother" house.

The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer:

Name: Angela Murray

Age : 50

: 50 Hometown : Long Beach, Calif.

: Long Beach, Calif. Current City : Syracuse, Utah

: Syracuse, Utah Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Brooklyn Rivera

Age : 34

: 34 Hometown : Covington, Ga.

: Covington, Ga. Current City : Dallas

: Dallas Occupation: Business administrator

Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Bowie, Md.

: Bowie, Md. Occupation: Physical therapist

Name: Cedric Hodges

Age : 21

: 21 Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.

Running Springs, Calif. Current City : Boise, Idaho

: Boise, Idaho Occupation: Marine veteran

Name: Chelsie Baham

Age : 27

: 27 Hometown : Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Occupation: Nonprofit director

Name: Joseph Rodriguez

Age : 30

: 30 Hometown : Tampa, Fla.

: Tampa, Fla. Occupation: Video store clerk

Name: Kenney Kelley

Age : 52

: 52 Hometown : Boston

: Boston Occupation: Former undercover cop

Name: Kimo Apaka

Age : 35

: 35 Hometown : Hilo, Hawaii

: Hilo, Hawaii Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Name: Leah Peters

Age : 26

: 26 Hometown : Pittsburgh

: Pittsburgh Current City : Miami

: Miami Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Name: Lisa Weintraub

Age : 33

: 33 Hometown : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Occupation: Celebrity chef

Name: Makensy Manbeck

Age : 22

: 22 Hometown : Houston

: Houston Occupation: Construction project manager

Name: Matt Hardeman

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Loganville, Ga.

: Loganville, Ga. Current City : Roswell, Ga.

: Roswell, Ga. Occupation: Tech sales rep

Name: Quinn Martin

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Lawton, Okla.

: Lawton, Okla. Current City : Omaha, Neb.

: Omaha, Neb. Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Name: Rubina Bernabe

Age : 35

: 35 Hometown : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Occupation: Event bartender

Name: T'kor Clottey

Age : 23

: 23 Hometown : Chicago via London

: Chicago via London Current City : Atlanta

: Atlanta Occupation: Crochet business owner

Name: Tucker Des Lauriers

Age : 30

: 30 Hometown : Boston

: Boston Current City : Brooklyn

: Brooklyn Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

"Big Brother" follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. "Big Brother" is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

*Only Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream "Big Brother" live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Click HERE for more details.

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will also offer a dedicated category titled "Big Brother Live" on July 18, hosting five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live feeds. Click HERE for more details.