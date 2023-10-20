Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out today for Nintendo Switch. What to know and where to get it

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo

Nintendo has just released the latest game in its Super Mario Bros. franchise, "Super Mario Bros. Wonder." It's an all-new, whimsical and colorful adventure with new enemies, new power ups and new game mechanics. In less that 24 hours, it became the #1 bestselling Switch game around the world and we're confident it'll hold this ranking for a while.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A wonderful game for all ages

Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch | Number of Players: 1 to 4 (locally or online) | Rating: E | Publisher: Nintendo | Game File Size: 3.5GB | Genre: 2D Action/Adventure (side-scrolling)

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is one of the best games ever for the Nintendo Switch. But don't just take our word for it: Marc Deschamps of Comicbook.com called the new action/adventure a "Mario masterpiece," and that it "might even be the best 2D Mario game ever."

In this all-new, colorful and fast-paced adventure, Mario and his friends have been invited to visit the Flower Kingdom. Their arch rival King Bowser has also traveled to this land and has begun wreaking havoc. It's now up to Mario and his friends to fend off King Bowser and help the citizens of Flower Kingdom save their land. Joining Mario on this quest is his pal Luigi, along with Peach, Daisy, the Toads and Toadette. Younger players can also control the Yoshis or Nabbit (for an easier gameplay experience).

What we love about "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is that the game can be played by one player, or experienced locally (using the same Nintendo Switch) or online (with a Nintendo Switch Online membership) by up to four players simultaneously.

If you're looking for that one perfect game to buy a Nintendo Switch player for Christmas -- regardless of their age -- we recommend "Super Mario Bros. Wonder." This is an exciting new game -- not a remake or sequel.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Red Edition

Nintendo

To commemorate the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has also released a limited-edition version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition, called the Mario Red Edition. This bundle includes the console, one Joy-Con controller and a dock. It showcases the iconic Mario red color.

No matter which Switch system someone is using, another ideal holiday gift is a one year membership to Nintendo Switch Online ($20). This offers unlimited access to a bunch of classic games, allows for multiplayer online gaming and much more.

