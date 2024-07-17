The best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals that are still available

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 is the perfect time to upgrade your Apple gear since so many of the company's most popular products, from AirPods and Apple Watches to AirTags, iPads and MacBooks -- are on sale. You won't find these deals on Apple's website or at the Apple Store. They're available at Amazon, but only for a limited time and inventory is limited, so don't dawdle.

Best Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods

Looking for all the best Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods? We found them. Apple AirPods are the perfect audio companions for an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac or Apple Watch. For help choosing which version of the AirPods is right for you, check out our 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $169 (32% off)

Apple

Amazon has slashed the price of the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds with the USB Type-C charging case. Right now, you can get them for $169 with a Prime membership, a savings of 32% off their $249 list price.

These Apple wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and up to a six-hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to pair with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro earbuds using the Find My app.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $69 (47% off)

Apple

Snag these Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) today for just $69 with Prime -- that's 47% off their usual $129 price.

There's a big difference between these second-generation Apple AirPods and the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). This version does not have a wireless charging case. Battery life is up to five hours per charge (or up to 24 hours with multiple charges in the case).

These wireless earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with all of your other Apple gear. They rely on Apple's H1 chip to automatically pair with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and/or MacBook. Features missing from these less expensive earbuds, that you will find in the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), include adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a transparency mode.

These earbuds are also not sweat- or water-resistant. But for someone looking for high-quality stereo audio, at just $80, these AirPods (2nd Generation) offer a really good value.

Apple AirPods Max: $395 (38% off)



Apple via Amazon

Looking to splurge on new AirPods this Prime Day? The third-generation AirPods Max are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and status symbols, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned earcups, active noise-cancelation technology, and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to. All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening, and they even come in a variety of different colors.

The AirPods Max usually go for $549, but they're on sale for $395 right now at Amazon with a Prime membership. That's a discount of 13% and a savings of $69. That's the best price we've ever seen the AirPods Max going for, so it's a good time to go ahead and get yours now.

Best Prime Day deals on Apple Watch

The latest Apple Watch smartwatches can do so much more than just tell time. They're extremely customizable -- powerful communications, productivity, entertainment, health/fitness and safety devices. An Apple Watch is ideal for Apple iPhone users.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): $280 (30% off)

Amazon

The current model Apple Watch Series 9 is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, allowing you to answer calls, respond to texts and more from your wrist. (The Apple Watch 9 is not compatible with Android phones.)

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up-to-date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productive, call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

During Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering generous discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch Series 9, including the 41mm, GPS-only version that comes with an Apple Sport Band that's been discounted by 30%, so you'll pay just $280 for it. That's the best price we've ever seen. The larger, 45mm Apple Watch 9, meanwhile, is $310.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm): $170 (32% off)

Amazon

Perfect for an iPhone user who's never tried a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is the ideal "starter" watch -- and it's inexpensive, too. Right now, you'll find several configurations of the Apple Watch SE on sale for at least 24% off, including this 40mm, GPS-only model that comes with an Apple Sports Band. It's currently priced at just $170.

The Apple Watch SE is a scaled-down version of the Apple Watch Series 9. Yet, it still offers all of the most popular features people love about Apple's smartwatch lineup. We highly recommend the GPS + cellular version of this watch for kids (instead of giving them a smartphone) or to help monitor an elderly adult. Without the wearer needing their own iPhone, a parent or caregiver can track the watch's location, plus communicate with the wearer via phone calls or text messages.

The Apple Watch SE GPS + cellular version also works autonomously when taking advantage of its safety features, including fall detection, Emergency SOS and crash detection.

This version of the Apple Watch runs the same version of the WatchOS operating system and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current Apple Watch models. To further customize the watch, there's a vast selection of optional apps, customizable watch faces and watch bands available for it.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $700 (12% off)

Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently Apple's most powerful and versatile smartwatch. It's designed primarily for outdoor adventurers and features a more rugged design and longer battery life than the Apple Watch Series 9. However, just about anyone can take advantage of its advanced features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a brighter, always-on display. Its casing is made from durable titanium, and the watch bands available for it are equally hardy. In addition to more precise GPS navigation, the watch has a built-in emergency siren, plus a slew of other health, fitness and safety features.

The watch offers advanced metrics and views in the Workout app, including Heart Rate Zones, custom workouts and cycling workout views. Meanwhile, precision dual-frequency GPS provides incredible accuracy for calculating distance, pace and route maps. The Compass app delivers helpful views and details like elevation, incline, longitude and latitude.

Mark your location with Compass Waypoints and then be able to backtrack using GPS to map where you've been so you can retrace your steps. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also made for recreational water sports, scuba, and free diving for descents to 40 meters.

The Depth app shows the time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water and maximum depth you've reached, while the Oceanic+ app puts a dive computer on your wrist. And that's just a sampling of what the now-discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 is capable of.

Best Prime Day deal on Apple AirTags: $75 for 4

Apple

AirTags are the perfect Apple accessory to help you quickly locate any item that one of these Bluetooth trackers is attached to, such as your wallet, purse, keys, TV remote, or eyeglass case.

These reliable trackers use a worldwide network of connected iPhones to help you find anything you've misplaced (as long as an AirTag is attached to it). Once it's been activated, you can locate an AirTag using your iPhone, iPad or Mac that's connected to the internet.

Also, you can use the AirTag's Precision Finding feature to locate an item your tracker is attached to when you're nearby, but the item is out of sight, such as when the TV remote or your keys slip under a couch cushion. Using an AirTag is also a great way to prevent yourself from accidentally leaving an item, like your purse, behind at a restaurant. Each water-resistant AirTag uses a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year.

Best Prime Day deals on Apple iPads



For a limited time, Amazon has reduced the prices of the most popular Apple iPad tablets during its Prime Day 2024 sale event. At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the configuration of your chosen tablet model. Keep in mind that you'll need to choose how much storage you want, the tablet's casing color and between a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi/cellular model at the time of purchase. And if you're choosing one of the higher-end 2024 iPad Pro models, you can upgrade the display to include nano-texture glass.

Not sure which iPad tablet is right for you? We've got you covered with our freshly updated 2024 Apple iPad buyer's guide. And if you're looking for "must-have" accessories for your tablet, you'll discover your best options by reading our coverage of the 12 best Apple iPad accessories in 2024. Here are some of the very best iPad deals available right now.

Apple iPad 9th Generation (64GB): $249 (save 24%)

Amazon

Perfect for younger users or non-tech-savvy people who don't need all of the advanced features and functions built into Apple's most current tablets, the iPad 9th Generation is the perfect "starter tablet."

This version of the iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display that offers a 2,160 x 1,620 pixel resolution. It has a built-in fingerprint scanner used to unlock the device and authorize online purchases. The front of the tablet includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera (for video calling), while the 8MP rear camera can capture still photos or videos at up to 1080p resolution.

This is an older version of the iPad (and Apple's least expensive model). Choose between a space gray or silver casing and between 64GB or 256GB of storage. At the time of purchase, you must also choose between a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular option. The tablet runs using the older Apple A13 Bionic processor.

For a limited time, the iPad 9th Generation is on sale from Amazon, with a starting price of just $249. That's 24% off its usual price.

Apple iPad 10th Generation (64GB): $300 (save 14%)

Amazon

The iPad 10th Generation is slightly more powerful than the 9th Generation version of Apple's "starter" tablet. It's suitable for younger users, as well as middle and high school students, or anyone not looking to spend a fortune on an iPad.

The iPad 10th Generation has a 10-inch Liquid Retina display. Like all iPads, it's powered using a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. This model is available in your choice of four casing colors -- silver, blue, pink or yellow. The base model comes with 64GB of storage, but at the time of purchase, you can upgrade this to 256 GB. You can also choose between a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular model.

Compared to the iPad 9th Generation, this model is powered using Apple's slightly faster and more powerful A15 Bionic processor. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with a 12MP front and rear-facing camera.

During Amazon's Prime Day sale, this tablet's price has been reduced by 14%, so you can buy it for a starting price of just $300 with Amazon Prime membership.

Apple 2024 11" iPad Air M2 (128GB): $559 (save 7%)

Amazon

Released in May, the new lineup of Apple iPad Air tablets are the thinnest and lightest yet. You can choose between one with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display (offering 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution), or a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. The base model comes equipped with 128GB of storage, but at the time of purchase, this can be upgraded to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

Both a Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + cellular version of the iPad Air are available. It comes in your choice of a light blue, purple, space gray or starlight casing. The tablet is equipped with a 12MP front- and rear-facing camera. And it supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

It has a starting price of just $564, now that it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The 11-inch iPad Air is a robust little powerhouse that runs using Apple's M2 processor. This makes it considerably faster and better performing than the iPad 9th Generation or iPad 10th Generation. It's a really great option for anyone looking for a powerful and sleek general-purpose tablet.

The 11-inch iPad Air measures just 9.74 by 7.02 by 0.24 inches and weighs a mere 1.02 pounds. Battery life is up to 10 hours.

Apple 2024 13" iPad Air M2 (128GB): $738 (8% off)

Amazon

The 2024 13-inch iPad Air features everything people love about the 11-inch iPad Air but with a larger Liquid Retina touchscreen display. The larger screen makes it perfect for multitasking. The larger screen is also ideal for streaming TV shows and movies, editing photos or videos, or performing tasks that require extra on-screen real estate.

This version of the iPad is powered using Apple's M2 processor. The base model comes with 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade this to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB at the time of purchase. Choose between a light blue, purple, space gray or starlight casing color and between a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi/cellular configuration.

The 13-inch iPad Air also comes equipped with a 12MP front- and rear-facing camera and supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. Battery life is up to 10 hours. This larger-sized version of the tablet is still very lightweight and thin. It measures 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches and weighs just 1.26 pounds.

We recommend the iPad Air to anyone who wants a powerful, slim and versatile general-purpose tablet.

Apple 2024 11" iPad Pro: $899 (10% off)

Amazon

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro tablets now feature a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display (with a 2,420 x 1,669 pixel resolution). This is the brightest and most detailed display ever offered on an iPad.

The iPad Pro is powered using Apple's premier M4 processor. The base model comes equipped with 256GB of storage, but you can upgrade this to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at the time of purchase. You can also choose between a silver or space black casing.

The front and rear of the tablet are equipped with a 12MP camera, but the back of the device also has an integrated LiDAR scanner (used for augmented reality and certain other specialized applications). The iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity and also comes in a Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi-with-cellular configuration.

This is the tablet you want in your hands when performing higher-end tasks that require extra processing power -- like photo or video editing, working with massive spreadsheets, gaming or doing any type of content creation. At the time of purchase, if you upgrade the iPad Pro to a 1TB or 2TB configuration, you're also given the chance to upgrade the display to utilize Apple's new nano-texture glass. This increases the vibrancy and detail of what you see on the touchscreen while reducing glare.

Now that the latest iPad Pro is on sale during Amazon's Prime Day sale, it's well worth upgrading your tablet to this high-end model. The iPad Pro allows you to experience all of the best functionality and the highest level of performance that an iPad has to offer.

Apple 2024 13" iPad Pro M4 (256GB): $1,198 (8% off)

Amazon

Hands down, the 13-inch version of the 2024 iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet that Apple has ever released. When you use it with the newly redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard (now on sale for $339) and Apple Pencil Pro (now on sale for $119), the tablet rivals what's possible using an Apple MacBook Pro laptop.

The larger size touchscreen is perfect for multitasking or running apps that require extra screen space. Plus, the performance of this tablet is lightning-fast and extremely efficient, thanks to the new M4 processor.

The iPad Pro is ideal for handling tasks that require lots of computing power, like editing 4K (or even 8K) video, editing high-resolution photos, doing any sort of graphic arts or computer-aided design (CAD) work, managing advanced spreadsheets, experiencing high-end games and so much more. Plus, the display makes TV shows and movies look amazing, especially when you upgrade to Apple's nano-texture glass for the display.

The iPad Pro offers all-day battery life (up to 10 hours) and supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. It also comes in your choice of a space black or silver casing. Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time up purchase this high-end tablet since you'll save some serious cash.

Be sure to check out our hands-on iPad Pro review to discover everything our in-house tech experts love about this latest tablet. And if you're wondering how the Apple 2024 13-inch iPad Pro stacks up against the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, we've done an in-depth comparison between these two devices.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation (64GB): $380 (save 24%)

Amazon

Powered by the older Apple A15 Bionic processor, the iPad Mini tablet hasn't been updated since 2021. But people still love this model because of its compact size. You get all of the features and functionality of an iPad, but it comes with a smaller 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that features a 2,266 x 1,488-pixel resolution.

The iPad Mini also includes a 12MP front- and rear-facing camera and has a built-in fingerprint (TouchID) scanner that's used to unlock the device or authorize an online purchase.

The most appealing thing about the iPad Mini is that it measures just 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches and weighs 0.65 pounds. This makes it comfortable to hold in your hands for extended periods.

People who enjoy reading e-books love the iPad Mini since it's able to display the content of a book (or graphic novel) in full color and the tablet is light enough to hold in one hand while reading. Thanks to its smaller size, the iPad Mini is also more convenient to carry around. And you still get up to a 10-hour battery life per charge.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPad Mini by 20%, which brings its starting price down to an affordable $380 with Amazon Prime membership.

Apple Pencil Pro: $119 (save $10)

Amazon

Compatible with the 2024 Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets, the redesigned Apple Pencil allows you to handwrite, draw or annotate directly on the tablet's display. This makes the iPad a powerful and versatile note-taking, drawing, photo editing and graphic design tool.

This new Apple Pencil now features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity and extremely low latency. It automatically charges when attached to a compatible iPad using magnets. We love the new Apple Pencil Pro because it's ergonomically designed and comfortable to work with. It's shaped like a pencil and weighs just 0.68 ounces.

Using this version of the Apple Pencil, you can use gestures like squeeze and barrel roll to access tools, change brushes and create strokes. Plus, haptics allows you to feel shapes snap into place and more. You can also use the hover feature to preview your mark before you make it.

Depending on how you plan to use your new iPad, the Apple Pencil Pro can greatly expand the ways you can use your tablet.

Apple Pencil (USB-C): $70 (11% off)

Amazon

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is compatible with almost all current versions of the iPad. It offers a high level of precision, tilt sensitivity and low latency, but lacks many of the other features now integrated into the Apple Pencil Pro.

Yet, if you want to transform your iPad into a powerful note-taking device, this version of the Apple Pencil is an affordable way to do it.

Head over to Amazon right now to purchase the Apple Pencil (USB-C) for 11% off. For a limited time, you'll pay just $70.

Best Prime Day deals on Apple MacBook laptops

If you're looking to get a new MacBook, there are plenty of great discounts going on right now – and it's not even a holiday. That is, unless you consider Amazon Prime Day to be a holiday that's dedicated to price-conscious shoppers.

2024 13" MacBook Air with M3 processor: $950 ($149 off)

Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Air shares almost all the same specs and features as the larger 15-inch model, just in a more compact size. It's powered by Apple's latest M3 chip, which provides a performance boost for demanding tasks like video editing or gaming. It's no slouch, even if it's the lightest MacBook you can currently get.

The MacBook Air still weighs only 2.5 pounds for ultimate portability. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display outputs a bright 500 nits and supports connecting two external monitors. It'll last a long time per use, too. Apple estimates the battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Right now, you can get this MacBook model for $950, which is $149 off its usual price.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $2,099 (13% off)

Apple

This configuration of the MacBook Pro is equipped with an M3 Pro processor, 18GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for internal storage. It's among the most current MacBook Pro laptops available. At the moment, Amazon has taken $199 off its usual price of $2,399, so you can buy this computer for $2,234.

However, if you want to upgrade the laptop's processor to an M3 Max and equip it with 36GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for storage, Amazon has this configuration on sale for 13% off, which brings the price down to $2,099.

2024 15" MacBook Air with M2 processor: $1,449 (15% off)

Walmart

You'll discover that this 2024 15-inch MacBook Air -- equipped with an M3 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage -- is on sale for $1,449 after coupon (save $250).

While the MacBook Air isn't as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro models, for the average user, it offers plenty of computing power. It also runs the same version of the MacOS operating system and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current MacBook models.

This MacBook Air weighs in at just 3.33 pounds and has a battery life of up to 18 hours between charges.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $1,699 (15% off)

Amazon

Apple shook things up toward the end of 2023 with a major overhaul of its MacBook Pro lineup, rolling out not one but three processors: the Apple M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. This particular model is one of the newest additions, so it's one to watch if you need a bit more power than what the previous M2 processor can offer.

This MacBook Pro features a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that shines bright at up to 600 nits, making everything you do onscreen pop with clarity and vivid color. It boasts a powerful M3 Pro processor, accompanied by a generous 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for all your storage needs.

The 2023 versions of the MacBook Pro boast an impressive battery life that can go the distance with up to 18 hours on a single charge. When it comes to performance, the M3 Pro processor is a powerhouse, sporting an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, so it's ready to tackle anything from everyday tasks to creative workflows.

Right now, you can get this setup for just $1,699. That's $300 off the usual price.

2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $1,899 (24% off)

Amazon

If you need more screen space, Apple has got you covered with a larger MacBook Pro variant that boasts a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. This bigger version is powered by the M3 Pro processor and comes equipped with 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Options available at checkout include upgrading the unified memory to 36GB or 48GB, expanding the SSD capacity up to 1TB, or opting for the even more powerful M3 Max processor for peak performance.

Right now, Amazon has this MacBook configuration on sale for just $1,899 (with the instant coupon), which is $600 off its usual price of $2,499.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 processor: $1,399 (save $199)

Amazon

This is also the latest version of Apple's MacBook Pro laptop, but it runs using the basic M3 8-core CPU/10-core GPU processor. It also comes equipped with 8GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for storage. You get all of the benefits of a 14.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and up to a 22-hour battery life.

For a limited time, save $200 on this laptop at Amazon when you use the instant coupon. The price is currently $1,399 (when you use the instant coupon). Of course, it runs the very latest version of the MacOS operating system and comes with a diverse collection of apps.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1 laptop: $649 (save $50) at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? Walmart has the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $649 this week. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all current MacBooks, this one runs using Apple's MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes equipped with a generous collection of preinstalled apps.

This special low price for the MacBook Air is only offered for this specific configuration that runs using the M1 processor. Get this rival Prime Day deal while it lasts.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.