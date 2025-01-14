South Florida Republicans slam Biden over Cuba terror list removal

MIAMI - South Florida Republican lawmakers took to social media Tuesday afternoon to criticize the Biden administration's decision to remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The decision, which several called reckless and dangerous, is part of a deal brokered by the Catholic Church to secure the release of political prisoners on the island.

Once again, the Democrats have BETRAYED the Cubans!



Shame on the entire Biden Administration for taking Cuba off the State Sponsor of Terrorism list.



— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) January 14, 2025

Congressman Carlos Gimenez labeled the move "pathetic and cowardly."

"Come January 20th, there will be a new sheriff in town," said Gimenez, referring to President-elect Donald Trump and incoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The Castro regime must remain on the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism until they comply with the conditions codified in the LIBERTAD Act, including guaranteeing freedom of speech, freedom of the press and holding free and fair elections."

U.S. Senator Rick Scott echoed similar sentiments, condemning Biden's actions as a "parting gift to dictators and terrorists."

Scott vowed to work with Trump to hold the Cuban regime accountable. "This is reckless and dangerous," Scott tweeted. "Biden's appeasement is feeding right into the hands of Cuba's dictators, who fuel terrorism and oppress their people."

Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar said, "Once again, the Democrats have BETRAYED the Cubans! Shame on the entire Biden Administration for taking Cuba off the State Sponsor of Terrorism list. Cuba is a LEADING sponsor of Terrorism, harboring, training & enabling Hamas, Hezbollah & other terrorist enemies of the USA."

She also cited recent concerns over national security.

She highlighted a letter she and other lawmakers sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, questioning why Cuban officials were allowed to tour sensitive TSA facilities at Miami International Airport (MIA).

🚨📝 My colleagues and I sent a letter to @SecMayorkas & @TSA_Pekoske demanding an explanation for why the Biden Admin allowed Cuban officials to tour sensitive TSA facilities at MIA.



— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) May 22, 2024

"Cuba is an active State Sponsor of Terror and belongs nowhere NEAR antiterrorism infrastructure," she tweeted.

The letter raised alarm over Cuban officials accessing secure airport areas and viewing sensitive security protocols, calling it a "gross lapse in judgment" by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has defended its decision, emphasizing that there is "no credible evidence" that Cuba is currently supporting terrorism.

Republicans are vowing the move will be reversed when Trump returns to the White House in just a few days.