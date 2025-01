President-elect Donald Trump's children arrived Monday at the Capitol for Trump's inauguration ceremony. Norah O'Donnell anchored CBS News' special report.

Trump children arrive for inauguration ceremony President-elect Donald Trump's children arrived Monday at the Capitol for Trump's inauguration ceremony. Norah O'Donnell anchored CBS News' special report.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On