Trump addresses supporters to tout immigration plans, blasts Jan. 6 probe Donald Trump addressed the overflow crowd at the Capitol after being sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. Mr. Trump blasted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her role in protecting Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021. The president also praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts as a massive overhaul of immigration policy and border security measures at the U.S.-Mexico border is expected. The CBS News team breaks down the biggest takeaways from Trump's second address on Day 1 of his second term.