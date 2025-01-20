Trump moves to withdraw U.S. from the World Health Organization

What to know about Trump's Day 1 executive actions

President Trump has signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. It was among dozens of executive actions he signed after being sworn in Monday for a second term, on issues ranging from immigration to foreign policy to climate change.

It was the second time in less than five years that he's ordered the country to withdraw from the organization, despite it being a move many scientists fear could roll back decades of gains made in fighting infectious diseases like AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. Experts also warn that the move could weaken the world's defenses against dangerous new outbreaks capable of triggering pandemics.

The WHO came under intense criticism from Mr. Trump in 2020 for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which grew into a worldwide health crisis during the final year of his first term.

A White House statement said the U.S. would withdraw "due to the organization's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states."

It also accused the WHO of demanding "unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries' assessed payments."

The order said Mr. Trump was sending a presidential letter to the United Nations secretary-general to formally notify him of the U.S. plan to withdraw.