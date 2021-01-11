Live Updates: House moves toward impeaching Trump over Capitol attack

Live Updates: House moves toward impeaching Trump over Capitol attackget the free app
Washington — The House is moving closer to impeaching President Trump if Vice President Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment, with Democrats planning to take action of a resolution calling on Pence to remove the president over last week's attack on the Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats plan to ask for unanimous consent for a resolution imploring Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment on Monday. House Republicans are almost certain to object, and Pelosi said she will bring the measure to the floor for a vote on Tuesday.
If Pence does not respond, Pelosi said the House will proceed with articles of impeachment, which have been drafted but have not yet been introduced.
In an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night, Pelosi said although there are "only a number of days until we can be protected from" Mr. Trump, "he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."
Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president can assume power as acting president if a majority of the Cabinet determines the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
Pelosi speaks to "60 Minutes" about the attack on the Capitol
January 6 should have been a day of ceremony when Congress met in joint session, then opened and counted electoral votes for president and vice president.
Instead, it will be remembered as the day an angry mob, stirred up and aimed down Pennsylvania Avenue by an election-losing president, smashed its way into the Capitol, leaving five dead, the building ransacked and American democracy under siege.
On Friday, "60 Minutes" joined Pelosi at the Capitol, where her influence in the nation's leadership is growing as Mr. Trump's power, support and relevance dissipates:
Read the full interview here.
Colin Powell says he no longer considers himself a Republican
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who led the State Department under President George W. Bush, revealed Sunday he no longer calls himself a Republican as he has watched GOP lawmakers enable Mr. Trump by refusing to speak out against him.
"That's why I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican," Powell said in an interview with CNN. "I'm not a fellow of anything right now. I'm just a citizen who has voted Republican, voted Democrat throughout my entire career, and right now I'm just watching my country and not concerned with the parties. I do not know how he was able to attract all these people. They should've known better. But they were so taken by their political standing and how none of them wanted to put themselves at political risk."
Powell said the nation needs elected officials who will speak truthfully and remember they were elected to serve their fellow citizens and the country.
"They are not here simply to be reelected again," he said.
Powell, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush and national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan, has in the last decade drifted from the Republican Party. He endorsed President-elect Joe Biden this election and addressed the Democratic National Convention in August. In 2016, Powell backed Hillary Clinton over Mr. Trump, and supported President Barack Obama in 2012. During the 2008 campaign, Powell endorsed Mr. Obama over Senator John McCain, the GOP presidential nominee.
First lady Melania Trump breaks silence on U.S. Capitol assault
In her first statement since a mob of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, first lady Melania Trump condemned the violence that occured while lamenting that it has led to personal attacks on her.
"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week," the first lady in a statement. "I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."
Trump called for the nation to unite and heal, adding that "violence is never acceptable."
"I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness," she said. "We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us."
The first lady expressed condolences for the four civilians who died during the riots, as well as two U.S. Capitol Police officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, whose lives were lost. Sicknick was injured during the events Wednesday, and Capitol Police said he collapsed after returning to his division office. Liebengood also responded to the assault on the Capitol, though Capitol Police characterized his death as an "off-duty death."
Officer who responded to Capitol assault dies
A Capitol police officer has died days after responding to Wednesday's assault on the building, the Capitol police confirmed Sunday to CBS News. Capitol police said Officer Howard Liebengood died off-duty.
Capitol police said in a statement that Liebengood, 51, served on the Senate side. He had been with the Capitol police department since April 2005. The police union chairman called it a "tragic day."
"We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood. Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP," Capitol police union chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement.
