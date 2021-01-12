Live Updates: House considers resolution calling on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Live Updates: House considers resolution calling on Pence to invoke 25th Amendmentget the free app
Washington — The House is meeting Tuesday to consider a resolution calling for President Trump's ouster through the 25th Amendment, as pressure grows to remove him from office with just over a week left in his term.
The resolution calls on Vice President Mike Pence "to immediately use his powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties of his office."
It also calls on Pence to assume the powers of the presidency as acting president.
The House is expected to vote on the measure Tuesday evening, at the earliest, and Pence would have 24 hours to respond once it is approved by the Democratic-led House.
Democrats have moved swiftly on efforts to remove Mr. Trump from office following the assault last week on the U.S. Capitol, arguing his repeated unfounded claims the election was stolen and heated rhetoric during a rally just before the attack incited the violence on January 6. Appearing at the rally near the White House, Mr. Trump urged supporters in attendance to "fight like hell."
In addition to the resolution being debated Tuesday, Democrats introduced an article of impeachment charging Mr. Trump with "incitement of insurrection." It has the backing of at least 210 House Democrats, and the House is expected to meet Wednesday to consider it.
"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," the article of impeachment states. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a co-equal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."
Trump heads to Texas as House inches closer to impeaching him
After spending the six days since the Capitol attack holed up in the White House, Mr. Trump will make his first public appearance Tuesday when he heads to Alamo, Texas, to survey progress on the border wall and tout his immigration agenda.
The president, whose Twitter account was permanently banned Friday, has limited his remarks since a mob of his supporters mounted an assault on the U.S. Capitol to a pair of pre-recorded videos. But Mr. Trump is set to deliver remarks during his visit to the border town, marking his first public speech since the riot.
Trump admits he's partly to blame for violence at U.S. Capitol
President Trump admitted Monday he is at least partially to blame for what transpired at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke with the president on Monday and later conveyed Mr. Trump's feelings to fellow House Republicans.
Multiple Republicans familiar with the exchanges confirmed the details to CBS News.
In a letter sent to House Republicans and obtained by CBS News, McCarthy wrote that he remains opposed to impeachment, writing it would "have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility."
He said members across the conference had recommended other avenues to address the riots in the Capitol on Wednesday, including creating a bipartisan commission to study the attack, reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and crafting legislation to "promote voter confidence in future federal elections."
The other option McCarthy mentioned was a resolution of censure, though he did not say who would be censured. The letter did not mention Mr. Trump by name.
Ed O'Keefe, Rebecca Kaplan, Major Garrett, Arden Farhi, and Kimberly Brown
Acting Capitol Police chief says there will be no public access during inauguration
Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed Monday there will be no public access to the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration. She said it was related to "pending investigations."
PIttman also said the department is "actively reviewing" video and other open source materials of some Capitol police and officials that "appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies."
"Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination. Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations," Pittman said in a statement.
Congressman Tim Ryan confirmed earlier Monday that two Capitol police officers had been suspended, one for allegedly taking selfies with rioters and the other allegedly put on Mr. Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.
Investigative activity in more than 30 states related to Capitol attack and inauguration
CBS News has learned that there is investigative activity in more than 30 states across the country related to the Capitol attack and the Inauguration. The states include Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, California, Arkansas and Colorado.
Tips continue to stream into the FBI, which has received more than 45,000 digital tips.
There is also new information about an alleged threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. An FBI document distributed to law enforcement says that on January 7, an individual was arrested in Washington DC driving a white pickup truck and pulling a trailer allegedly carrying guns and ammunition. The individual discussed plans to shoot Pelosi. Investigators believe the individual is mentally unstable.