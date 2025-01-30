Plane crashes in D.C.'s Potomac River with 64 on board after midair collision with Army helicopter — live updates
What to know about the Washington, D.C., plane crash
- Search efforts continue in the Potomac River after a plane with 60 passengers and 4 crew on board collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
- At least 18 bodies had been recovered by 11:30 p.m. ET, a police official at the scene told CBS News.
- The plane, American Eagle flight 5342, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching for landing when the collision occurred.
- The helicopter was on a training flight with a crew of three, based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.
Search and rescue effort a "highly complex operation," fire chief says
District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly told reporters in a news briefing early Thursday morning that state and federal agencies were taking part in search and rescue operations, operating under a unified command.
"It's a highly complex operation, the conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders. It's cold. They're dealing with relatively windy conditions," Donnelly said.
He later noted the water is dark, "murky," about eight feet deep, and contains "pieces of ice."
"It's just dangerous and hard to work in. And because there's not a lot of lights, you're out there searching every square inch of space."
Reagan National Airport to remain closed until late Thursday morning, officials say
Reagan National Airport will remain closed until at least 11 a.m. Thursday, Jack Potter, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told reporters early Thursday morning.
"That's when the first flights will take off," Potter said, later adding that the time was "fluid" and could change.
Flights at Reagan National have been grounded since the collision occurred at about 9 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday.
American Airlines CEO expresses "deep sorrows" about crash
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement, "First and most importantly, I'd like to express our deep sorrows about these events."
"This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones," Isom said.
Isom said American Airlines is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation and that he and members of their "go-team" would be heading to Washington, D.C., shortly.
"We understand and appreciate the people are eager for information, please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can, but anything we must report, must be accurate," he said, adding that, "We owe that to everyone involved."
Isom said the airline has set up a helpline and those who had friends or loved ones on the flight can call 1-800-679-8215.
At least 18 dead, police official says
A police official at the scene told CBS News that at least 18 bodies had been recovered as of 11:30 p.m. ET. The official said no survivors had been found so far.
All flights grounded at Reagan Washington National Airport
Following the crash, all flights were grounded Wednesday night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), which is located in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. An announcement at the airport said it will not reopen before 5 a.m. Thursday. All passengers with grounded flights have been directed to rebook.
President Trump briefed on crash, releases statement
The White House released a statement from President Trump Wednesday night.
He said: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."
Later he posted on Truth Social: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"
Helicopter was on training flight
The Army said the Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
The helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the accident, a spokesperson for the Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region, Heather Chairez, told CBS News. Chairez said the chopper belonged to the B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion.
A Defense Department official told CBS News that three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, with no senior officials on board.
Search operations underway in Potomac River
Search and rescue efforts were underway in the Potomac River following the crash. A police official at the scene told CBS News there were three debris fields in the water.
"The accident happened in the river," a dispatcher said in scanner audio obtained from air traffic control. "Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river."
64 people aboard flight from Wichita, Kansas
American Eagle flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers Wednesday night while trying to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.
"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The plane, operated by American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.