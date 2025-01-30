U.S. and Russian figure skaters were on plane that crashed in D.C.

Top figure skaters from the United States and Russia were on board the American Airlines flight that crashed late Wednesday night into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., after colliding with a military helicopter.

U.S. Figure Skating, the organization that serves as the sport's national governing body, confirmed the plane's passengers included several of its members, who had attended a prestigious training camp in Wichita, Kansas, where the flight took off.

"These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas," U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

None of the American skaters, their coaches or family members have been identified. Alex Schauffler, a representative for U.S. Figure Skating, told CBS News the organization could not share additional details early Wednesday morning.

Two Russian figure skaters, former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were on the plane along with other Russian citizens, the country's state-run news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source and government official.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov participate in the World Figure Skating Championships in Birmingham, England, on March 8, 1995. Chris Cole/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

"Bad news arrived from Washington today. We feel sorry and express our condolences to the families and friends who lost [their loved ones] and Russian nationals among those killed in the aviation tragedy," said Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov at a news briefing, according to TASS.

American Eagle Flight No. 5242, a passenger jet operated by PSA Airlines and owned by American, collided in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near its intended landing site at Reagan National Airport, causing both to subsequently crash into the Potomac River below. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, officials said. Based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, the helicopter was on a training flight when it struck the aircraft.

At least 28 bodies had been recovered from the river by 8 a.m. ET Thursday, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told reporters. Donnelly added: "We don't believe there are any survivors."

An investigation into the collision is underway. A law enforcement source familiar with the probe told CBS News it is focused on "why the helicopter was flying at that location and altitude at that moment."