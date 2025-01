Olympian Brian Boitano talks about D.C. plane crash and its impact on figure skating community The deadly midair collision over D.C. killed 67 people, including 14 members of the U.S. figure skating community. Athletes and coaches were returning home from a prestigious national development camp in Wichita, Kansas. American figure skater Brian Boitano, who earned a gold medal at the 1988 winter Olympics and was also in Wichita, joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about the community's devastating loss.