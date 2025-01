Father of helicopter crew chief in D.C. crash reacts to Trump's blame of DEI Reaction to President Trump's comments about DEI and the Washington, D.C., plane crash is coming from Gary O'Hara, the father of Ryan O'Hara who was crew chief on the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines plane Wednesday. Timothy Lilley is also speaking out about his son Samuel Lilley's final moments as one of the pilots onboard the American Airlines plane.