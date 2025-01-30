Sean Duffy, Trump's new transportation secretary, monitors plane crash response in first week on the job

Washington — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had been sworn in for only a few hours when the first major commercial plane crash in the U.S. in more than a decade shocked the nation late Wednesday.

The Senate confirmed Duffy, President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Transportation, on Tuesday with significant bipartisan support, and he was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance Wednesday afternoon. Later that night, an American Airlines regional plane collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Here's what to know about the new transportation secretary:

Who is Sean Duffy?

Duffy, 53, represented Wisconsin in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019. He previously served as the district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin.

After leaving Congress, he joined Fox News as a contributor and co-hosted a show on Fox Business, until Mr. Trump announced his selection for transportation secretary. He and his wife have nine children.

In his new job, Duffy has pledged to "usher in a golden age of transportation and travel." Appearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee earlier this month, he stressed the importance of safety as he undertakes the role.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a press conference with other officials following a collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter in Washington, D.C. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

"In aviation, safety will remain a top priority," Duffy said, noting that the country needs more air traffic controllers and pledging to work to modernize systems with cutting-edge technologies. He said he would work to restore confidence in Boeing "and to ensure that our skies are safe."

Duffy pledged to "craft clear regulations which balances safety, innovation and cutting-edge technology, but always focused on safety."

Responding to the D.C. plane crash

By Wednesday night, the new transportation secretary said he was on site at the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters and had directed the Transportation Department and FAA to support the National Transportation Safety Board in its response to the crash.

In the wee hours Thursday morning, Duffy joined with the D.C. mayor and emergency response officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to brief reporters on the collision.

Asked about how he was feeling in the aftermath of the crash that occurred just hours after he assumed the role, Duffy said his focus was on those impacted.

"I've been the secretary for a little over a day, and the tragedy that we're going to deal with with this recovery I think is touching everyone's hearts," Duffy said.

In another news conference later Thursday morning, Duffy assured the public that American airspace remains safe.

"I will tell you with complete confidence that we have the safest airspace in the world," Duffy said.

Appearing alongside President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a White House briefing, Duffy outlined the "whole of government response" to the crash and committed to "get to the bottom of this investigation — not in three years, not in four years, but as quickly as possible."

"What happened yesterday shouldn't have happened. It should not have happened," Duffy said. "And when Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination."