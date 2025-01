Black Hawk chopper involved in D.C. collision was on training flight There were three soldiers aboard the Sikorsky H-60 Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines flight carrying 64 people outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Black Hawk was on a "routine" training flight at the time. Charlie D'Agata has more on how Black Hawks are utilized around the nation's capital.