Illinois primary elections 2026 live updates with voting underway across Chicago area
The 2026 Illinois primary election is today, March 17. Voters will decide their candidate for governor, Dick Durbin's U.S. Senate Seat, and several U.S. House seats that haven't been open in decades.
What to know for 2026 Illinois primary elections
- Polls across Illinois and in Chicago open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on primary day.
- Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker is running for reelection, with new running mate Christian Mitchell after Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton entered the U.S. Senate race. The frontrunner for his Republican challenger is Darren Bailey with Aaron Del Mar, likely setting up a rematch of the 2022 election.
- Dick Durbin is retiring from the U.S. Senate, opening a seat he's held since 1997. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi are the leading Democrats vying to replace him, with a total of 10 Democrats and six Republicans on the ballot.
- Long-held U.S. House seats are also open for the first time in decades. In the 9th District, Rep. Jan Schakowsky is also retiring from the seat she first won in 1998 and Rep. Danny Davis is retiring, opening his 7th District seat for the first time in 30 years.
- Because Krishnamoorthi and Kelly are running in the Senate primary, their House seats in the 2nd and 8th District are open as well; former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. is running again in the 2nd District.
Could the Illinois Senate primary set the tone for other Democratic primaries?
The race to fill Dick Durbin's Senate seat could provide to be a tone-setter for other Democratic midterm primaries on issues like President Trump's deportation policies and outside spending on state races. It also could reveal how much sway Gov. JB Pritzker has on Illinois Democrats.
Pritzker has endorsed and donated millions to the campaign of his lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton. But all three leading Democratic candidates –- Stratton, and Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi –- have pledged to fight Trump on ICE and homeland security, as well as on other Trump Administration policies, but to differing degrees.
At the same time, the candidates have raised millions of dollars from outside groups including Super PACs and even individual out-of-state donors. Krishnamoorthi has outraised and outspent his opponents, and has outspent Stratton on advertising by more than $20 million, according to advertisement tracking firm AdImpact.
Voters will cast ballots for long-held seats this year
There are seats on the 2026 Illinois primary ballot that haven't been open in years, even decades.
Gov. JB Pritzker is running for a third term with a new running mate, because Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is one of the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat previously held for decades by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. Other contenders for the seat include U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.
Because Krishnamoorthi and Kelly are both running for Senate, their U.S. House seats are now open in the 8th and 2nd districts. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., who previously represented the 2nd District, which Kelly now represents, from 1995 until Nov. 2012, when he stepped down citing health reasons, is on the ballot again and could win the Democratic nomination in a bid to reclaim the seat.
The 8th District, represented by Krishnamoorthi, includes the Far Northwest Side of Chicago and several west and northwest suburbs, including parts of Carol Stream, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Geneva and Elgin.
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis is also retiring, opening a crowded ballot in the 7th District for a seat that's been held for 30 years.
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's retirement after nearly 30 years in office has opened a wide race with many candidates in the 9th District of Illinois.
Where's my polling place?
Do you know where your polling place is?
To find your specific polling place, go to the Illinois Board of Elections website, where you need to enter your address. You can do the same thing at the clerk's website for the county you live in.
Some areas, especially in the city of Chicago, have multiple polling place representing the same precinct in the same neighborhoods, or polling places that serve multiple precincts that are both located in that neighborhood. It's best to check your polling place before you leave to cast your vote to make sure you're going to the right place.
When do polls open and close on primary day?
If you haven't already cast your vote in Illinois' primary, you've still got hours left to do so.
All polls in Illinois open at 6 a.m. on primary day and close at 7 p.m. If you're still in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line because anyone in line will be allowed to cast their ballot and have their vote counted.
Chicago and Cook County both posted strong early and mail-in voting numbers before primary day but plenty of people also wait until the day of to cast their votes.