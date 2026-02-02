Who is running for Illinois governor in the 2026 primary elections?

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is running for reelection in 2026, seeking to become the first Democrat ever elected to a third term in office in this state. While he's running unopposed in the primary, several Republicans are running to face off against Pritzker in the November general election.

Here's who is on the ballot for the primary elections on March 17.

Who are the Democrats running for Illinois governor?

Gov. JB Pritzker and Christian Mitchell

Pritzker has a new running mate in the 2026 election, with deputy governor Christian Mitchell replacing Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on the ballot, as Stratton is now running for the U.S. Senate.

The governor touts his efforts make Illinois more affordable by eliminating the state's sales tax on groceries, doubling the state's child tax credit, and lowering prescription drug prices in Illinois. He also highlights his fight to oppose President Trump's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, roll back protections against climate change, and limit reproductive rights.

Mitchell, who served three terms as an Illinois state representative, has been a deputy governor in the Pritzker administration since 2019, and touts his work focused on expanding use of clean energy and banning assault weapons.

Campaign website: jbpritzker.com

Who are the Republicans running for Illinois governor?

Darren Bailey and Aaron Del Mar

Bailey, a former Illinois state representative and state senator, lost the 2022 general election to Pritzker. In his second bid for the governor's office, he has a new running mate, Cook County Republican Party Chairman Aaron Del Mar, replacing conservative radio host Stephanie Trussell, who ran with Bailey in 2022.

Bailey is a farmer in southern Illinois, near Louisville, and is the founder of a private Christian school, Full Armor Christian Academy. Bailey made a name for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he unsuccessfully fought Pritzker's executive orders requiring masks in most public settings.

Bailey vows to lower taxes and cut government spending, and is campaigning on public safety issues, including criticism of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois.

Del Mar is an entrepreneur who has also served as a village councilman in Palatine, and ran for lieutenant governor in 2022 as Gary Rabine's running mate.

Campaign website: baileyforillinois.com

Ted Dabrowski and Dr. Carrie Mendoza

Dabrowski is the former president of conservative research group Wirepoints, and a former spokesman and president of policy for the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank. This is his first time running for public office.

He says, as governor, he will audit state spending to expose waste and fraud, pursue a cap on property taxes, and fight to repeal state laws protecting undocumented immigrants.

His running mate, Dr. Carrie Mendoza, is an emergency medicine physician with 25 years of experience at rural, suburban, and urban hospitals. She opposed the "medical aid in dying" legislation signed into law by Pritzker last month, which allows terminally ill patients to request a permission from their doctor to end their life on their own terms. Mendoza has expressed concerns about unintended consequences from the law.

Campaign website: tedforillinois.com

Rick Heidner and Christina Neitzke-Troike

Heidner is a real estate developer and owner of video gambling company Gold Rush Gaming, which owns video gambling terminals in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and other businesses across Illinois. A supporter of term limits for governor, Heidner says his priorities include property tax relief and improving the state's business climate. He's also voiced support for President Trump's immigration crackdown, and for eliminating so-called "sanctuary laws" protecting undocumented immigrants.

Neitzke-Troike is the mayor of Homer Glen, and a former Homer township trustee, village of Homer Glen trustee, and Homer Glen Village Clerk. She's also a former manager at Konow's Corn Mze and Zachary's Red Barn.

Campaign website: rickforillinois.com

James Mendrick & Dr. Robert Renteria

Mendrick is the DuPage County Sheriff, first elected to that position in 2018, with a total of 26 years at the sheriff's office. He wants to repeal the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois, and to end any government funding to support undocumented immigrants. He's also called for a full audit of state agencies to eliminate fraud and inefficiencies, and wants to expand vocational training and apprenticeship programs in Ilinois.

Renteria is a U.S. Army Airborne veteran, author, and chairman of the nonprofit From the Barrio Foundation, which provides school-based and faith-based curricula and other outreach programs for at-risk youth.

Campaign website: mendrick4governor2026.com