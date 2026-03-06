Watch Live: Rev. Jesse Jackson funeral services at House of Hope in Chicago
Towering civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. is being celebrated and remembered at The People's Celebration, his funeral service at the House of Hope on the Far South Side of Chicago. Jackson died in February at the age of 84 following a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a condition similar to Parkinson's disease.
What to know about The People's Celebration
- The service, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., is open to the public as well as invited guests. The House of Hope can seat 10,000 people.
- Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden will all attend, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
- Other notable guests include Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and Chicago Cubs owner Tim Ricketts.
- There will be musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, and gospel singers Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans.
Possibility of severe storms doesn't deter thousands from lining up
A line of possibly severe thunderstorms is barreling toward Chicago, but that hasn't deterred thousands of people from lining up to get into House of Hope for "The People's Celebration." In fact, most said there's nowhere else they'd rather be.
"Rev. Jesse Jackson is our hero," said South Sider Kenneth Blow Sr. "I met him at the Fellowship Baptist Church through Rev. Clay Evans. I've been knowing him since I was 7 years old."
"Jesse Jackson is an icon. He is beloved. He is going home to be with his father," Blow added.
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrives
Joining the growing list of political dignitaries attending the Jackson funeral, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg arrived at House of Hope shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Buttigieg did not stop to speak to reporters before entering the church. He was with a security detail.
Buttigieg also served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and was a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 before Pres. Joe Biden tapped him to head the Dept. of Transportation in his administration.
Lori Lightfoot reflects on Jackson's "immeasurable" impact
We caught up with former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot outside House of Hope in Chicago as people lined up to enter before the service begins. She wasn't surprised to see the crowds.
"We could have a stadium that fit 20,000 or more and we would fill it all," she said.
Lightfoot reflected on Jackson's legacy in Chicago, saying his impact on the city was "immeasurable."
"Truly immeasurable," she said. "I think the fact that he was based here in Chicago was a source of great pride for many. I think it made a statement about the importance of Chicago in the civil rights history of this country. And he was very civically engaged. Yes, he was an international diplomat and someone who was known across the world, but he was someone who was engaged in local civic life and we're the better for it."
Lightfoot said she didn't think there ever would be another Rev. Jesse Jackson, but that his legacy would live on.
"He prepared many of us through his words and deeds to take the baton and run the next leg," she said.
Star-studded speakers list for Jackson funeral
Jackson's funeral will feature a star-studded list of speakers.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver remarks, as will Rev. Al Sharpton, basketball star Isaiah Thomas, and Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. His widow, Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, will speak, and all of Jackson's children will also speak or perform; his sons Jesse Jackson Jr. and Rep. Jonathan Jackson will deliver remarks, while daughter Santita Jackson will perform "To God be the Glory."
But the biggest names come from the political world, a nod not just to Jackson's status as an icon of the Civil Rights movement, but a two-time Democratic presidential candidate who came in second place at the 1988 Democratic National Convention.
U.S. Reps. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois) and Maxine Waters (D-California) will both deliver remarks, as will former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden.
Procession begins to House of Hope
The procession for Rev. Jesse Jackson is now heading to the House of Hope ahead of funeral services on Friday morning.
Supporters are lined up outside the House of Hope awaiting Jackson's arrival.
Street closures in effect near House of Hope
Street closures took effect at 7 a.m. ahead of funeral services at the House of Hope for Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Temporary street closures are expected between 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.
CTA buses operating on 11th Street and on Cottage Grove will be impacted on Friday. This includes bus No. 4 Cottage Grove, No. 111A Pullman and No. 115 Pullman/ Cottage Grove.
Check CTA's special event service alerts here.
Security preparations underway for Rev. Jesse Jackson's funeral services
In just a few hours, the House of Hope will become the center of a national tribute as family, civil rights leaders, and public officials gather to celebrate the life of Reverend Jesse Jackson.
Security preparations are underway ahead of the services starting at 11 a.m.