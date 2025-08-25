Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul to address reported Trump plans to deploy military in Chicago

Leaders in Chicago and Illinois are rejecting potential plans from the Trump Administration to deploy military troops to Chicago in a similar move to the National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.

City and state leaders call the president's potential plan an overreach and a manufactured crisis.

According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon has been planning for weeks to deploy military troops in Chicago, as part of President Trump's plan to crack down on crime, homelessness, and undocumented immigration, similar to his approach in Washington, D.C.

"I think Chicago will be our next," Trump said last week.

According to the Washington Post's report, the Pentagon's plans include mobilizing at least a few thousand National Guard troops as early as September, and officials have also discussed the use of active-duty troops.

President Trump has called the city "a mess," blaming what he calls "grossly incompetent" leadership. But Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson both pushed back on the president's allegations about Chicago.

"The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the @IL_Natl_Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders," Pritzker wrote in a post on X. "Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he's causing families. We'll continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect Illinoisans."

Johnson also pointed out that crime is down in the city and said military troops have no place in Chicago.

Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel dismissed Trump's potential plan and called it political theater.

"Is he going to put National Guard around Michigan Avenue or downtown, or is he going to go to Englewood or other parts of the city that do have a crime problem?" Emanuel said.

Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will address the plans at a 3 p.m. (CST) news conference, where they are expected to continue to push back against the Trump's comments and stress there is "no emergency" that justifies sending troops to Chicago.