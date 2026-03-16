Where do you vote in the 2026 Illinois primary elections? Here's how to find your polling place

The 2026 Illinois primary election is Tuesday, March 17, and early voting is open and going strong across the state and the city of Chicago.

Whether you're planning to get to the polls on the last day of early voting or will be casting your ballot in person on primary day, here's what you need to know to find your polling place and make sure your voice is heard.

How to find your polling place for the 2026 primary elections

You can look up your specific polling place on the Illinois Board of Elections website, where you need to enter your address. You can also obtain a sample ballot before you go to the polls the same way.

Some areas, especially in the city of Chicago, may have multiple polling places representing different precincts in the same neighborhoods, so always make sure to double check your polling place before you leave the house.

Where to vote early in Illinois and Chicago

If you want to cast your ballot before primary day, you still have a little time. Early voting will continue in Chicago and across Illinois through the close of polls on March 16, 2026.

If you haven't voted early by the end of Monday, you can vote as usual on Tuesday. If you haven't mailed in your vote by mail ballot before primary day, officials strongly encourage that you not put it in the mail but instead take it to the nearest drop box to you to ensure your vote is counted. Here is a full list of vote by mail ballot drop boxes across Illinois.

How to figure out what will be on your ballot

There is no statewide Illinois ballot for the 2026 primary elections. Instead, voters should go to their county clerk's website to enter their address and get their sample ballot. You can also reach out to your county clerk's office directly, using the directory provided by the Illinois Board of Elections.

Chicago voters can access a sample ballot for their precinct through the Chicago Board of Elections.

What time do polls open and close for the 2026 primary?

All polling places open statewide at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and polls close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot and their vote will be counted.