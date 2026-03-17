Jesse Jackson Jr. facing 9 other Democrats in bid to return to Illinois' 2nd Congressional District seat

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly's bid for the U.S. Senate is leaving her seat in the House up for grabs, and 10 Democrats are vying for the nomination.

Her predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., is looking to return to Congress after resigning in 2012, and is hoping voters will give him another chance despite his conviction on federal charges.

Many have said the death of his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, could drum up a significant sympathy vote for the younger Jackson, who is lagging in fundraising. While Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller has raised nearly $2 million for her campaign, and Illinois state Sen. Robert Peters has raised more than $1.1 million, Jackson has brought in less than $300,000. Illinois state Sen. Willie Preston sits in a distant fourth in fundraising, having pulled in less than $140,000.

The district includes much of Chicago's southern lakefront neighborhoods; several south suburbs, including Dolton, South Holland, Chicago Heights, and Park Forest; and parts of east central Illinois, including Kankakee, Pontiac, Rantoul, and Danville.

Jackson was Kelly's predecessor in the district, but stepped down in November 2012, citing health reasons and an intensifying federal investigation into the use of his campaign funds.

He later pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges, admitting to illegally using $750,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including jewelry, electronics, furniture, and home renovations. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but with credit for good behavior, he spent a year and a half in prison, then three months in a halfway house and three months confined to his home before his sentence was completed.

Jackson Jr. was first elected to the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in a special election in December 1995, replacing Rep. Mel Reynolds — who had resigned after being convicted of sexual assault.

His brother, U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, represents the 1st Congressional District in Illinois, and is running unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The only Republican on the ballot in Tuesday's primary is truck driver Mike Noack. The 2nd District has not elected a Republican to Congress since the 1950s.