Caliendo: Voters are energized by many issues, some primary races sure to be tight

Voting was under way Tuesday for the Illinois primary, and a big increase in voter turnout was reported with regard to early voting.

The City of Chicago reported that about 188,000 people had already cast their ballots as of Tuesday morning. By comparison in 2022, 115,000 ballots had been received. Voting records were also being broken in the Chicago suburbs.

Some races have many candidates, while others, including several congressional races, don't even have an incumbent — which means a new officeholder is guaranteed. Political science professor Stephen Maynard Caliendo said this will mean some surprises.

"When you have this many candidates, somebody's going to win with a pretty low percentage of the overall vote. And that's problematic from a democratic standpoint," Caliendo said. We don't in Illinois require that candidates get a majority plus one, as they do in other states. In other words, we won't go into a runoff if nobody gets to 50%. Whoever gets the most votes, that's going to be the person who is the candidate for November, and so because you're talking about those percentages that are spread out over numbers of candidates, surprises can absolutely happen tonight."

Chicago aldermanic and mayoral races are nonpartisan and do involve runoffs if no candidate reaches 50%, which has happened for all of the last three mayoral elections. But the mayor and alderpeople are not up for election this time — those races come next year.

Meanwhile, a big race that everyone is watching is that for U.S. Senate, with Dick Durbin retiring after three decades in office.

Caliendo declined to make any predictions with people already on their way to the polls Tuesday morning. But he said it was widely expected that the Democratic nominee would win in reliably blue Illinois.

"We're a reliably blue state in Illinois. Certainly, we've voted for Republicans for governor, not the far distant past. But in terms of the U.S. Senate, it's likely to be a Democrat, so it's the Democrats who are vying for that seat today that are really in line to be able to go to Congress," Caliendo said, "and as we know, these are six-year terms for the U.S. Senate, and reelection rates are still very high for the U.S. Senate, so it could change the face of Illinois politics for a very long time, for a generation, depending on who wins tonight."

Caliendo said the U.S. Senate race is the most likely one to draw voters to the polls. He said there is not that much excitement for the Illinois gubernatorial race on the Democratic side, with Gov. JB Pritzker running unopposed for a third term.

However, there is some interest on the Republican side for Illinois governor, Calinedo said. Former Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, who lost to Pritzker in 2022, is looking for a rematch. But he faces three others in the Republican primary — former Wirepoints president and Illinois Policy Institute executive Ted Dabrowski, businessman Rick Heidner, and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

In off-year elections where the president is not on the ballot, voter turnout tends to be low. The robust numbers seen in early voting are encouraging, Caliendo said, but he added that there was more to the big picture.

Issues that some people are not happy about are energizing people at the local level, Caliendo said, pointing to a debate over a proposal for the state's largest data center in Joliet. On Monday night, hundreds of people came to Joliet City Hall to voice their concerns about the proposed data center, and the City Council had to be placed in recess after going past midnight.

People are also energized by issues at the national and international level, such as the war with Iran, Caliendo said.

"Folks are paying attention. They're concerned about things, certainly about prices, and I think that's driving engagement," Caliendo said.