Holiday tech deals live blog: The best deals on Apple, Samsung, TVs, PS5 consoles, computers, tablets and more

Holiday tech deals live blog: The best deals on Apple, Samsung, TVs, PS5 consoles, computers, tablets and moreget the free app
The holiday season is here, which means it's time to finish up your Hanukkah and Christmas shopping. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals available on the season's hottest tech at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Kohl's and more. Don't wait until the last minute this year: The best and most-crave worthy gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, JBL, Razer, Eero and other top brands are on sale now.
To help you keep track of all the best deals, we've started this Ultimate Holiday Tech Deals Live Blog. It's your one-stop source for all the best deals, whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for someone's stocking or a new Lenovo tablet to put under the Christmas tree.
Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or use the links to hop directly to each retailer's tech deals.
Walmart holiday deal: Get a 75-inch smart TV for only $698
If you're looking for a big screen at an affordable price, you won't want to miss this deal on the 75" Vizio 4K QLED.
This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.
We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.
75" Vizio 4K QLED, $698 (reduced from $998)
For more Walmart deals, check out our Gift guide 2022: Today's best deals at Walmart.
Get the Petcube pet camera on sale now for $30
Looking for an affordable gift for the pet owner in your life (or for your own pet)? Check out this deal on the Petcube pet monitoring camera.
Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.
If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
For more affordable holiday gifts, check out our roundup of the best holiday deals under $100.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Save $200 on the Samsung The Freestyle projector
Looking for a creative holiday gift for the whole family? Then check out this deal on the Samsung The Freestyle projector.
This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things -- now you can get it for $200 off at Samsung. A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room.
"Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.
Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our Samsung Christmas gift guide: This week's best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale
Don't miss this Walmart free money deal: How to save $10 on your next Walmart order
Looking for free money? Head to Walmart.
Attention Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer, just in time for the holidays. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders when you place an order at Walmart.com for in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
It's the perfect way to save on Christmas gifts, food for entertaining holiday guests or even household essentials.
This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Before you shop this deal, sign up for Walmart+
Before you shop Walmart's holiday sale, consider signing up for Walmart. Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery from your local store where available (perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping), discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, plus a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month (or $98 annually)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week.
Discover Samsung sale: save up to $1,500 on an 8K smart TV
The Discover Samsung sale is going on now. If you're looking to save on a new smart TV, you'll want to head over to Smasung's website now. The Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV is one of today's Deals of the Day.
If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.
These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Samsung.
65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,800)
75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,500 (reduced from $5,800)
85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,500 (reduced from $7,500)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Get the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB) for 25% off
Looking for a new backup drive to store all of your favorite holiday photos and videos? Check out this deal on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD during the Discover Samsung sale.
The Samsung T7 Shield is an ultra-fast SSD with a read speed of 1,000 MB per second and a write speed of 1,050 MB per second. The drive offers dust and water resistance, plus Samsung states that the device can endure a drop of 9.8 feet.
Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB), $90 (reduced from $130)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Attention holiday shoppers, Beats Solo3 headphones are on sale for $99
These Beats Solo3 are some of the hottest headphones of 2022 -- and right now you can get them for 50% off at Walmart.
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Get the Galaxy Watch4 for as low as $199 at Walmart
Looking for a last-minute holiday gift for the Android user in your life? Check out this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Save on these Skullcandy active earbuds now
Looking for a new pair of earbuds for the gym or to gift to a fitness enthusiast? Check out this deal on the Skullcandy Push Active earbuds.
These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.
"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently." shared one Amazon reviewer. :These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."
Save at Walmart with this holiday free money deal
Attention, Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders at Walmart.com when you choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum purchase). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is 33% off now on Amazon
Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. Plus, it's even more affordable right now with this sweet holiday deal.
With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.
Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)
For more holiday deals from Amazon, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: Best deals at Amazon.
Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones
Looking for a great deal on a popular holiday gift? Right now, you can save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones on Amazon.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
Check out our roundup of the best holidays deals on Apple AirPods for more last-minute holiday deals on Apple AirPods.
Samsung smartphone deal: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale now during the Discover Samsung sale. If you order the smartphone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits. With an eligible trade-in, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $299.
The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB with $50 Samsung certificate, $299 and up (reduced from $1,060)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: $600 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor
If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. It's on sale now during the Discover Samsung sale.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 features an HD QLED display, 2-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.
49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, $900 (reduced from $1,500)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Get this Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping for only $149 at Walmart
Looking for a top-of-the-line robot vacuum without the premium price tag? Check out this robovac deal. The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation.
The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.
The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.
Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Get a robot vacuum for only $85 now at Walmart
We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd. You can get a 4.6-star-rated iHome robot vacuum cleaner with mapping for just $85.
The Wi-Fi enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum, or to schedule cleanings.
Walmart holiday deal: Get a massive 75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698
Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a 75-inch Vizio QLED 4K TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in for $698.
This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.
We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.
75" Vizio 4K QLED, $698 (reduced from $998)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
The iPad 9 is sold out on Amazon, but you can get it on sale at Walmart now
Cyber Monday wiped out Amazon's supply of the 64 GB Wi-Fi version of the iPad 9, but you can get it on sale for $299 right now.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
The PS5 is in stock today at Walmart
Here's your latest chance to snag a PS5 console to put under the Christmas tree: Walmart has the Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock right now. Seriously. There's no wait, no Walmart+ membership requirement, and no markup, so grab one while you can.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Save on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge. It's also the Deal of the Day at the Discover Samsung winter sale.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
If you order the phone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $150 Samsung credit and up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credits.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with $150 Samsung Credit, $1,500 (reduced from $1920)
For more great savings during the Discover Samsung event, check ou our roundup of the Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale.
Save $600 on a new Microsoft Surface laptop
Looking to snag the latest Microsoft Surface Pro for a great price? Then head over to Best Buy's website now to save $600 on this 13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and a great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,000 (reduced from $1,600)
For more great deals on laptops, check out our roundup of the best holiday laptop deals that you can still get.
Walmart is offering a huge discount on the Lenovo Ideapad 1i
If you're shopping for a well-rated laptop on a tight budget, Walmart has just the deal for you. The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is going for only $129 right now.
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs on the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)
For more great deals on laptops, check out our roundup of the best holiday laptop deals that you can still get.
The brand new Apple iPad 10 is already on sale
The Apple iPad 10 is still a new release, but Amazon is already offering some sweet holiday deals on the popular tablet.
The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Note that some color options are on backorder and may arrive after Christmas, if you are ordering the iPad as a holiday gift, be sure to check the expected delivery date before placing your order.
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $399 (reduced from $449)
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $549 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 256GB), $739 (reduced from $749)
For more deals on popular Apple products, check out our roundup of the best holiday deals on Apple
Save $200 on this high-performance Asus gaming laptop
Amazon is currently offering an excellent deal on the 17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop. Head over to Amazon now to save $200 on this high-powered gaming laptop.
This 17.3-inch gaming laptop features a Intel Core i5 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop is built with self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to prevent laptop overheating. It also features a RGB backlit keyboard.
One verified buyer on Amazon called this the best laptop they've ever owned: "I now am a major fan of Asus. This laptop is so fast almost as much as my PC build which has an i7-10700K and 3060ti. If you['re] looking for an affordable deal and good investment that performs well for most games plus browsing, look no further. "
17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, $700 (reduced from $900)
For more great deals on laptops, check out our roundup of the best holiday laptop deals that you can still get.
Holiday tablet deal alert: Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for only $149
For a limited time, you can score a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for only $149. This tablet makes an excellent holiday gift that your friends and family would be thrilled to unwrap this year.
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)
For more Walmart deals, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Save big on popular Roku smart TVs at Walmart
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $108 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $118 (reduced from $148)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
- 42" Onn Roku 1080p HDTV, $158 (reduced from $248)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $198 (reduced from $249)
- 50" Onn Roku 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $268)
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $278
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $298 (reduced from $338)
- 65" RCA Roku 4K UHDTV, $378
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $378
- 55" Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Get the JBL Clip 4 for only $50 on Amazon
This IPX7-rated waterproof speaker from JBL is the perfect option for anyone looking for music on-the-go, and you can get it at a discount on Amazon right now.
The JBL Clip 4 is highly portable and small enough to take almost anywhere, plus it features a built-in clip so you can attach it to your bag, belt loop or even a tree branch. This budget-friendly speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both waterproof and dust-proof.
The JBL Clip 4 comes in seven colors and prints and makes a perfect holiday gift -- or stocking stuffer.
JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker, $50 (reduced from $80)
For more holiday deals from Amazon, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: Best deals at Amazon.
Score a top-rated Hisense 4K Fire TV for $100 off
Right now, you can save $100 on this top-rated Hisense series 4K fire TV at Amazon.
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $430 (reduced from $530)
For more holiday deals from Amazon, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: Best deals at Amazon.
Get an Amazon Echo for 40% off
Amazon is offering a deep discount on the fourth-generation Amazon Echo right now. Hurry over to Amazon now to score this popular holiday gift for 40% off.
The Amazon Echo is a smart home device that acts as a speaker and voice assistant. The Amazon Echo also has a home-protection feature that will give you mobile alerts if your Echo device detects the sound of a smoke alarm or glass breaking while you're away. (You can upgrade to Alexa Guard Plus for $4.99 per month or $49 per year and get access to a 24/7 emergency helpline, plus other safety features. A one-month free trial is available.)
The fourth-generation Amazon Echo is available in three colors.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)
For more holiday deals from Amazon, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: Best deals at Amazon.
Score an Anker Eufy robovac now for under $100
It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)
For more Walmart deals, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Best Buy holiday deal: Get a Garmin smartwatch for only $130
The Garmin Forerunner 735x is a lightweight smartwatch that can evaluate your training status to indicate if you're under-training -- or working too hard. This smartwatch features built-in activity profiles for running (indoor or outdoor), cycling (indoor or outdoor), swimming (pool or open water), cross-country skiing, paddle sports, trail running, hiking and strength training.
The Garmin Forerunner 735x lets others follow your runs and rides in real time with Garmin's LiveTrack option, or you can use GroupTrack, which lets you keep tabs on your riding buddies. When paired with your smartphone, this Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications.
Get the latest Amazon Fire 8 HD tablets for almost half-off
Looking for a tablet to gift this holiday season? Then, you'll want to check out these deals on the Fire HD 8 tablet and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus.
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 (reduced from $100)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is also on sale now at Amazon. This enhanced model offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $65 (reduced from $120)
The PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition) is in stock now at Walmart
The PS5 is at the top of everyone's holiday lists this year, but it's been difficult to find.
If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website -- the Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition) is in stock now. It's been selling out frequently, so get it while you can.
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $649
For more Walmart deals, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week.
Save on the iPad Pro now at Amazon
The iPad Pro is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year -- and you can save $50 on one right now on Amazon.
Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $749 (regularly $799)
For more iPad deals, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Apple iPad: Get best-ever pricing on Apple tablets while you can at Amazon and Walmart
Apple AirPods are only $200 right now on Amazon
Who doesn't want to find a pair of brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds in their stocking? Head over to Amazon right now to snag a pair for yourself -- or to grab AirPods for everyone on your Christmas list.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.
Walmart Holiday deals: The Apple Watch 8 is still on sale
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Get this portable charger for over 50% off now at Amazon
A portable charger is always a great stocking stuffer -- and you can get a crazy good deal on this Inui portable charger right now at Amazon.
With so many tech items to keep charged, we all occasionally have one die on us when we're traveling or have a busy day. While many portable chargers are only able to charge one device at a time, this portable charger from Iniu has three output ports for multi-device charging.
Check out the best PS5 game deals at Amazon
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Week video game deals that you can still take advantage of today. Here's a sampling of the PS5 deals at Amazon today, but don't delay -- some of these deals are already selling out.
- Madden NFL 23, $30 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2k23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us Part I, $50 (reduced $70)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, $30 (reduced from $60)
- PGA Tour 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Outriders: Worldslayer, $20 (reduced from $60)
- Just Dance 2k23, $29 (reduced from $60)
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, $45 (reduced from $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V, $20 (reduced from $40)
- WWE 2K22, $25 (reduced from $70)
Amazon deal alert: Save $50 on the Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker
Right now, you can save $50 on the Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker at Amazon.
If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
Save over $550 on this TCL Roku 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is technically over, but you can still score a sweet Cyber Week deal on the 55" TCL QLED Roku 5-Series smart TV.
If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
55" TCL QLED Roku 5-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)
For more Amazon Cyber Week deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
Save $40 on the new Amazon Echo studio speaker
Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent gift. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.
Amazon Echo Studio, $160 (reduced from $200)
For more Amazon Cyber Week deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
Get the JBL Tune 130NC earbuds for 50% off
These CBS Essentials staff-favorite earbuds are 50% off right now at Amazon.
These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.
CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."
These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon during Cyber Monday for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.
JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)
For more Amazon Cyber Week deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
Shop the best PS5 game deals at Walmart
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Week video game deals that you can still take advantage of today. Here's a sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today, but don't delay -- some of these deals are already selling out.
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $20 (reduced from $40)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $35 (reduced from $60)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $25 (reduced from $40)
- Overcooked!, $40 (reduced from $52)
- MLB The Show 22, $50 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $48 (reduced from $55)
Shop the best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon
If you have a Nintendo Switch or are gifting one to someone for the holidays, you'll want to check out these amazing Switch game deals from Amazon. Here's a sampling of the Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon today, but don't delay -- some of these deals are already selling out.
- Mario Strikers, $50 (reduced from $60)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate, $50 (reduced from $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword, $45 (reduced $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $52 (reduced from $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $45 (reduced from $60)
- Metroid Dread, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Just Dance 2k23, $29 (reduced from $60)
- Splatoon 3, $45 (reduced from $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, $50 (reduced from $60)
- Lego Brawls, $20 (reduced from $40)
Save on the Xbox S Holiday Edition at Walmart
Looking for a holiday gift for the gamer in your life? Then check out this Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console.
Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)
For more Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals you can still get at Walmart.
Pick up these Sony wireless on-ear headphones for only $38
Right now, you can pick up these top-rated Sony wireless on-ear headphones for only $38 at Amazon.
Want to make sure your present has a familiar brand name? These budget-friendly Sony on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer dynamic sound and a 35-hour battery life. The built-in microphone is voice-assistant compatible for hands-free calling. The headphones currently have a 4.4-star Amazon rating, with reviewers praising the headphones for their battery life and sound quality.
Sony wireless on-ear headphones with mic, $38 (reduced from $58)
For more post-Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is just $288
If you missed out on yesterday's Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. You can still score some major deals on robot vacuums, including an iRobot Roomba for $288.
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted right now.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get today
Save $110 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still get a sweet deal on this Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV.
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
For more post-Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
The Theragun Pro is $200 off right now at Best Buy
The best Theragun Pro deal is happening right now at Best Buy.
The fitness tech item is $200 off.
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $599)
Theragun Pro is $200 off right now, plus all the Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Peloton, Bowflex and more
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still on sale at Amazon
If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday AirPods deal, don't worry. You can still get a good deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Save on the Apple iPad Air 5 today at Walmart
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Post-Cyber Monday deal: Score Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for $100 off
Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still get this hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds at Walmart. For a limited time, you can save $100 on these top-rated earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $49 (reduced from $149)
For more Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals you can still get at Walmart's Cyber Monday.
A whole bunch of great PS5 games are on sale for Cyber Monday
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Monday video game deals to take advantage of today. Here's just a small sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today.
PS5 Games on sale at Walmart:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, $55 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $36 (reduced from $40)
- Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, $58 (reduced from $65)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gotham Knights, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $20 (reduced from $40)
- MLB The Show 22, $20 (reduced from $70)
- FIFA 23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $39 (reduced from $55)
Save $230 on this Hisense TV during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
In the market for a new 4K TV? Then check out this deal on the Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV.
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $300 (reduced from $530)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Save over $200 on this self-emptying robot vacuum
Robot vacuums are great at picking up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from your carpet. However, it can be a pain to constantly have to stop and empty the bin while your robot vacuum is cleaning. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum can empty itself.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Save $800 on this 4K LG smart TV
Shopping for a new TV this Cyber Monday? Then you won't want to miss this great deal on an LG smart TV.
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Save $50 on these Treblab over-ear headphones
Amazon is offering a deep discount on these top-rated headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly. Save $50 on these over-ear headphones now before the sale ends.
Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $70 (reduced from $120)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Cyber Monday smartphone deal: Save $100 on the Google Pixel 7
The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box
Walmart's Cyber Monday is on -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
For more Walmart Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the the best deals you can get at Walmart's Cyber Monday.
Get a $25 Roblox gift card for just $20 as an Amazon Cyber Monday Deal
If you've got a fan of Roblox on your holiday shopping list, Amazon's got the perfect deal for you: $25 Roblox gift cards are just $20 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. It awards the recipient 2,200 Robux, good for purchasing items for their avatar and in-game perks.
The Google Pixel Watch is on sale now during the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
The Google Pixel Watch is still a relatively new release, but Best Buy has it marked down by $50 as part of the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale.
The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. Comes in black, silver and gold.
Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)
For more great Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Walmart Cyber Monday sale: Get this MSI gaming laptop for only $449
There are plenty of great deals to be found on gaming laptops, accessories and more this Cyber Monday -- like this great deal on the 15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop.
You can save $183 on this MSI gaming laptop during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The laptop is built with a Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Microsoft Windows 11. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Amazon Cyber Monday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this Cyber Monday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
This Vankyo projector is only $50 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Turn any wall into a movie screen with this budget projector -- it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience.
Best of all, you get this for a mere $50.
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get
Pick up an outdoor Roku TV on sale now during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Want to watch TV in your backyard or by the pool? Not interested in paying full price? Then check out this deal on the 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV.
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. The deal doesn't officially start until 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can shop the sale right now with special early access.
55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get
Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro
In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,050 (regularly $1,350)
For more deals on laptops, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals that you can still get.
Get the Nanit Pro baby monitoring system for for $100 off while you still can
The top-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing, and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth.
Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $279 (reduced from $379)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Cyber Weekend deals that you can still get.
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5
Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.
The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
Android users can even respond to text messages.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
Check out our guide to the best final Black Friday deals on Theragun, plus more fitness gift ideas for more deals on fitness trackers and accessories.
Amazon Black Friday: Get the iPad 9 for $270
Looking for a new iPad for yourself or a loved one this holiday season? Then you'll want to take advantage of this great deal on the Apple iPad 9.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Save $125 on this robot vacuum and mop
Looking for a robot vacuum and mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon now.
This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $225 after coupon (reduced from $350)
Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $74 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $299 (reduced from $450)
For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.
Get a Roku Ultra LT streaming device for only $30
Walmart has a killer deal going on right now on the Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device.
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.
Walmart Black Friday deal: This gaming headset is $50 off right now
Attention gamers, this Turtle beach gaming headset is currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's Black Friday sale.
This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.
Govee smart outdoor string lights are up to 42% off on Amazon
Now that it's getting dark outside fairly early, you might want to light up your backyard with a set of outdoor smart lights. The Govee smart outdoor string lights are currently on sale during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These smart outdoor string lights are a great decorative lighting option for backyards. The color, lighting mode and brightness of the string lights can be controlled via the Govee smartphone app or an Amazon Alexa device.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (48 feet), $48 (reduced from $70)
For larger outdoor spaces, there is also a longer option. It's currently on sale on Amazon -- be sure to apply the coupon before checkout.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (96 feet), $58 (reduced from $100)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
We've spotted a terrific Black Friday deal on Bose headphones -- $50 off. These top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade, or a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They boast the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation.
If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessors. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of using your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)
For more deals on top-rated earbuds, explore the best early Black Friday deals on headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort and more.
Save $600 on this Razer gaming laptop
If you are in need of a new gaming laptop check out this hot Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook.
Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.
13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Cricut Black Friday deal: The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle is on sale for $169 at Walmart
Get crafty this holiday season with this Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle. The bundle is on sale now for $169 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.