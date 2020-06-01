A nation braces for more unrest in wake of George Floyd's death

A nation braces for more unrest in wake of George Floyd's deathDownload the free app
Six days after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, cities across the U.S. were surveying the damage from the often violent protests that followed even as they girded for more. Demonstrators have been decrying the deaths of black people in police custody as well as American social and economic disparities.
The unrest comes in a nation very much in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic crisis.
Mayors and governors have been calling for calm and turning to curfews and National Guard deployments to try to minimize unrest.
Cop arrested in George Floyd's death moved to two detention facilities in same day
Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who is now charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, has been moved to a second detention facility in the same day. CBS Minnesota reports Chauvin had been held at the Ramsey County Jail after being taken into custody in Minnesota.
On Sunday afternoon, he was transferred to the Hennepin County Jail. Just hours later, he was moved to a corrections department facility in Oak Park Heights, CBS Minnesota says.
During a news conference Sunday night, Commissioner of Corrections Paul Schnell said Chauvin was moved partially due to COVID-19 concerns, especially considering the number of protesters who'd already been arrested on Sunday.
Minnesota attorney general to lead prosecutions related to Floyd's death
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will join the investigation into George Floyd's death, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday night.
"It is with a great degree of humility and great seriousness that I accept the responsibility for leadership on this critical case in the death of George Floyd," Ellison said.
Ellison said they will share resources. Freeman said they will meet Monday.
Walz said at Sunday night's news conference that one of the things he has heard from protesters is that many people "don't trust the process — they don't believe justice can be served. They believe time and time again, the system works perfectly well as it was designed, to deny those rights and to deny justice to communities of color."
Walz said bringing Ellison onto the case is a step toward restoring trust.
Video shows semi-truck trying to drive through protesters on Minneapolis interstate
A semi-truck is seen on video apparently trying to drive through crowds on Interstate 35W Bridge across the Mississippi River, before the driver was pulled from the cab. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the driver has been arrested and no protesters appeared to be injured.
There were thousands of people on the bridge when it came through at what appeared to be top speed. Video from CBS Minnesota's chopper showed what appeared to be a few on top of the semi cab trying to get the driver to slow down.
The Department of Public Safety told CBS Minnesota that so far they are not notified of any injuries and that medics haven't been called.
D.C. mayor activates National Guard amid heated protests
The entire Washington, D.C., National Guard - roughly 1,700 soldiers - is being called in to help with the response to protests outside the White House and elsewhere in the nation's capital, according to two Defense Department officials speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. .
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she had requested 500 Guardsman to assist local law enforcement. Later on Sunday, as the protests escalated, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy ordered the rest of the Guardsman - about 1,200 soldiers - to report, the AP said.
Numerous fires were seen around the city as the demonstrations continued Sunday night.