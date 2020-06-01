Louisville police chief fired after fatal shooting of black business owner

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced the firing of the city's police chief after learning that two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black business owner had not activated their body cameras.

"This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated. Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department," Fischer said in a news conference.

The family of the victim identified him as David McAtee, who owned a barbeque near the shooting scene, CBS affiliate WLKY-TV reported.

Police said the shooting happened when officers tried to break up a large group of protesters. They said someone opened fire on law enforcement and officers returned fire. An investigation is ongoing.

The two officers involved in the shooting violated department policy by not wearing or activating the bodycams, said Deputy Chief Robert Schroeder. "We will review the entire incident to determine if there were any other policy violations that occurred," Schroeder said. "I assure you, there will be discipline for failing to utilize our cameras."

Protesters continue to gather after nightfall despite a curfew being put in place on May 30, 2020, in Louisville. Brett Carlsen / Getty

Police officers and members of the National Guard had been enforcing the city's curfew amid demonstrations over the killing of Breonna Taylor and nationwide protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. At least 40 people were arrested at demonstrations in Louisville on Sunday.

Schroeder said there is footage available from the police department's "real-time crime center" that shows the shooting from a distance and that they will be releasing that video immediately.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had earlier called on Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the shooting.

Louisville was home to Taylor, who was in bed with her boyfriend when three plainclothes police detectives smashed through her front door in March. Gunfire erupted and Taylor was killed.

Taylor's death led to protests and the end of the Louisville police practice of "no-knock" search warrants, which allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence, often in drug cases to prevent suspects from getting rid of a stash.