George Floyd's brother says peaceful protests are "the best option we have to bring justice"

The rising anger over the alleged police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis has exploded throughout the United States. There have been anti-police protests in all 50 states during the past several days, and 22 states have activated National Guard troops.

In Minneapolis, where the National Guard patrolled the city all weekend, thousands of protesters have been marching peacefully every day, but there are also pockets of violence, CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reports. Police vehicles were set on fire and storefronts and windows were destroyed.

On Sunday night, a memorial to Floyd stretched from the curb where it started out into the street. Peaceful protestors gathered, defying an 8 p.m. curfew and demanding their voices be heard.

"We're not going nowhere until we ready to go home. We're grieving. We're hurt. We have the right to hurt somewhere safe and that's here," one of the demonstrators said.

But other cities around the country saw far more violence like in San Diego, where police declared a gathering an unlawful assembly and used flash-bang grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In Philadelphia, cop cars were set ablaze and looters broke windows and ransacked shops.

In Atlanta, police used tasers to drag a pair of college students out of their car for allegedly breaking the city's curfew. The students were not charged, but two of the officers were fired for using excessive force.

Back in Minneapolis, a tanker truck nearly mowed down hundreds of protesters marching peacefully on a highway. The driver was yanked from his truck, beaten and later arrested.

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Kevin Burleson was part of the peaceful protests on the highway at the time.

"I was just like, this is not happening, this is not happening," Burleson said. "It was so peaceful for the whole entire hour. Why did this man come here, run through the crowd with a semi-truck? I can't fathom it, you know."

It's a stark contrast to the vast majority of nonviolent demonstrations happening nationwide like in West Virginia where an officer marched with protestors.

So far, only former officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection to Floyd's death. The other three officers who were at the scene remain free.

During a live interview Sunday night with Floyd's brother, Philonise, a CNN reporter passed on his question to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who had just shown up to the George Floyd memorial.

"They want to know if the other officers should be arrested in your mind, and if you see that they should all four be convicted in this case?" CNN reporter Sara Sidner said to Arradondo.

"To the Floyd family, being silent or not intervening, to me, you're complicit, so I don't see a level of distinction any different," Arradondo said. "If there were one solitary voice that would have intervened and act, that's what I would have hoped for."

George's other brother, Rodney, called on protesters to stop the violence.

"I'm asking for peace the same way my brother would ask us to if he could see the situation, if he was here. Peace. Peaceful protests. It is the best option we have to bring justice," Rodney told Pegues.

Investigators believe some of the violence is being fueled by far-right and far-left extremists and other agitators.