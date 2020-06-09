Live updates from George Floyd's funeral service in Houston

Live updates from George Floyd's funeral service in HoustonDownload the free app
George Floyd's funeral service is being held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston on Tuesday — just over two weeks after his death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests. About 500 guests invited by the Floyd family, including political leaders and celebrities, are expected to be in attendance, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reported.
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at a public viewing at the church Monday afternoon. Memorial services were also held last Thursday in Minneapolis and on Saturday in North Carolina.
CBSN has continuing coverage of George Floyd's funeral and the nationwide protests. Download the CBS News app, visit cbsnews.com/live or watch it in the player above.
George Floyd to be laid to rest next to his mother
George Floyd, who was 46 when he was killed, will be laid to rest on Tuesday next to his mother. His funeral in Houston will be private.
Floyd's death sparked international protests and drew new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system. In the past two weeks, sweeping and previously unthinkable things have taken place: Confederate statues have been toppled, police departments around America have rethought the way they patrol minority neighborhoods, legislatures have debated use-of-force policies, and white, black and brown people have had uncomfortable, sometimes heated, discussions about race in a nation that is supposed to ensure equal opportunity for all.
Joe Biden meets with Floyd's family
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with George Floyd's family in Houston Monday, family attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted. Crump said Biden "listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family.
Texas governor pays respects at viewing for Floyd
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday paid his respects along with hundreds of other people mourning the death of George Floyd at a church in Houston, where Floyd grew up. The Republican governor stood by Floyd's body in a gold-colored casket at the Fountain of Praise church Monday for about 15 seconds, then lowered his head with his hands folded for several seconds more.
Abbott told reporters outside the church that he will include Floyd's family in discussions about police reform and any related legislation.
"George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States. George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy," Abbott said.
Abbott said he planned to meet privately with Floyd's family and present them with a Texas flag that was flown over the state Capitol in Floyd's honor. The governor wore a striped crimson and gold tie, which he said was in honor of Floyd as those are the colors of Floyd's high school.
How to watch George Floyd's funeral service
What: George Floyd's funeral service in Houston, Texas, today
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET
Location: Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas
Online stream: Watch live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device