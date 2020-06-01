Trump tells "weak" governors they "have to dominate" as civil unrest divides the nation

President Trump unloaded on the nation's governors Monday morning, calling them "weak" for failing to more aggressively enforce law and order over the weekend, as some of the nation's biggest cities burned in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

On the video teleconference, the president warned that the law enforcement presence across Washington is set to intensify today.

"Washington was under very good control, but we're going to have it under much more control," he said, according to audio of the meeting obtained by CBS News. "We're going to pull in thousands of people." He added later: "We're going to clamp down very, very strong."

His comments came as Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the nation's capital will be under a 7 p.m. ET curfew for the next two nights.

One participant on the call described the president's words and tone as "unhinged."

"You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you're wasting your time. They're going to run over you. You're going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," the president told governors.

The president said that the violence "is coming from the radical left — you know, it everybody knows it — but it's also looters, and it's people that figure they can get free stuff by running into stores and running out with television sets. I saw it — a kid has a lot of stuff, he puts it in the back of a brand new car and drives off. You have every one of these guys on tape. Why aren't you prosecuting them? Now, the harder you are, the tougher you are, the less likely you're going to be hit."

This kind of violence has happened before, Mr. Trump said. "It's happened numerous times. And the only time it's successful is when you're weak. And most of you are weak. I will say this, what's going on in Los Angeles — I have a friend lives in Los Angeles — they say all the storefronts are gone," the president continued. "They're all broken and gone. The merchandise is gone. It's a shame. It didn't look as bad to me — maybe it was the sunshine, I don't know. But in Los Angeles, the storefronts are gone. Philadelphia's a mess. What happened there is horrible."

The president himself hasn't been seen by the public since Saturday, when he attended a space shuttle launch and addressed the death of George Floyd in Florida. He is not scheduled to make any public appearances Monday, after staying out of sight on Sunday as well. Mr. Trump was briefly moved to the White House bunker on Friday evening as protests were being held near the White House.

