With Election Day 2024 a week away, Trump and Harris make last minute push after 48 million have voted early
- With Election Day 7 days away, more than 48 million Americans have voted early.
- At a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, former President Donald Trump criticized Democrats for the reaction to the crude and racist jokes in the introductory speeches at his Madison Square Garden event. "I'm the opposite of a Nazi," he said.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will give her closing argument Tuesday with a speech at the Ellipse, the park south of the White House where Trump spoke ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- A CBS News poll released Sunday had Harris with a 1-point lead nationally and Harris and Trump both with 50% each in battleground states.
A look at safety measures taken at ballot printing facility
Runbeck Election Services shows how they securely print ballots for voters in nine states, including the battleground state of Arizona. For the general election, they'll print about 35 million ballots.
Harris speech expected to draw 40,000 attendees
Roughly 40,000 people are expected to attend the vice president's speech on the Ellipse outside the White House on Tuesday evening, according to a revised permit from the National Park Service.
Harris' speech is taking place at the same location where Trump delivered remarks on Jan. 6, 2021, before a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building and led to the evacuation of lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump says "I'm the opposite of a Nazi"
Amid the fallout on Monday over the comments in the opening acts at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, Trump attacked Democrats for labeling him a Nazi and criticized former first lady Michelle Obama in particular for comments she made about him over the weekend.
"I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump said. He said his father told him, "You don't ever use the word Nazi," and added, "It's just horrible the way they talk."
Trump said Michelle Obama made a "big mistake" in criticizing him, and said she was "so nasty."
"I always tried to be so nice and respectful," Trump said. " She opened up a little bit … of a box" in criticizing him, he said.
Michelle Obama is set to appear in Atlanta on Tuesday as part of her When We All Vote initiative.
Steve Bannon released from prison
Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist, has been released from prison, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to CBS News.
Bannon had been serving a four-month sentence at DCI Danbury, a minimum security facility in Connecticut. He was convicted of defying a subpoena from a congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
George W. Bush's daughter Barbara Bush says she is campaigning for Harris
Barbara Pierce Bush, former President George W. Bush's daughter, spent the past weekend campaigning for Harris, she told People magazine.
"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Bush, 42, shared in an exclusive statement to People on Tuesday, Oct. 29. "I'm hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women's rights."
Bush's father served as the Republican president from 2001-2009 and was considered the standard-bearer for the conservative movement. But her mother, Laura Bush, broke with the party in 2010 to support same-sex marriage and abortion.
Several high-profile Republicans have thrown their support behind Harris, including Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney.
Melania Trump says she and Trump will vote on Election Day
Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox & Friends early Tuesday that she and the former president will vote on Election Day in West Palm Beach.
"We will be in palm beach and in the morning, we will go to vote, me and my husband, and then it will be a waiting time, period of waiting and we'll see and I hope it is a success and a party in the evening."