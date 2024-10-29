Trump stops in Drexel Hill for roundtable before rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump made two stops in Pennsylvania Tuesday as the countdown to Election Day officially reaches one week.

Trump attended a roundtable discussion about issues impacting senior citizens, including Medicare and social security, with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee at the Drexelbrook event center in Drexel Hill Tuesday afternoon before traveling to Allentown for a rally later in the evening.

Voters in Delco were excited for the opportunity to hear directly from Trump, who arrived at about 4:30 p.m. Before the event, several attendees said inflation and border security were top priorities for them.

Trump discussed crime, inflation and the economy during the roundtable discussion.

"Every poll has inflation and the economy as the No. 1 thing, and third is the border," Trump said. "I think inflation is horrible, it's destroying people, it's a country buster. But I don't think it's inflation, I don't think it's the economy, I think the No. 1 thing is the border."

Trump has said he remains in favor of a massive deportation of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, Vice President Harris said she would bring back the bipartisan border security bill and sign it into law.

Trump's visit forced the Upper Darby School District to dismiss all schools early on Tuesday.

Trump heads to the Lehigh Valley

After the roundtable in Delco, Trump traveled north to Allentown for a campaign rally at the PPL Center. He's scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

This is the former president's first major event since comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Allentown mayor Matt Tuerk, who is of Cuban descent, believes the comment could motivate some people to vote against Trump.

"Across the state of Pennsylvania, there are over 500,000 registered Puerto Rican voters," Tuerk said. "Those comments might have lost Donald Trump the election."

Despite the backlash, enthusiasm for Trump remains high. Trennan Haws from Allentown, who is Puerto Rican, said Hinchcliffe's comments don't change his support for Trump. He said he is excited for the former president's visit to the Lehigh Valley.

"I'm less excited about his presence, more excited about how people are going to react to his presence," Haws said.

Thousands lined up to see @realDonaldTrump at the PPL Center in Allentown today. This is the former president’s first major event since a comedian made a racist joke about Puerto Rico during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, which drew national outrage. pic.twitter.com/SBXQdxLTGJ — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) October 29, 2024

All Allentown School District schools were closed on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" for Trump's visit.

"This event is expected to bring large crowds, heavy traffic, and potential disruptions that may impact the safety and security of our students and staff," the district said on Monday.

The Republican candidate for president's visit to Pennsylvania comes one day after Bruce Springsteen, former President Barack Obama and John Legend took the stage at Temple University's Liacouras Center in support of Kamala Harris' campaign.

Obama talked about Trump's recent "enemies from within" comment and controversial remarks made by supporters at his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday evening. He then went on to contrast Harris' vision for America with Trump's on issues from the economy to immigration and abortion. He also made a plea to those undecided voters who may not fully agree with the vice president.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have spent considerable time in the Keystone State in recent weeks courting voters. Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes up for grabs on election night, the most of the so-called battleground states.