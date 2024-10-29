Steve Bannon released from prison after 4-month sentence

Former President Donald Trump's ex-White House chief strategist-turned podcaster Steve Bannon was released from federal prison Tuesday, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons, Kristie Breshears, confirmed to the Associated Press.

The firebrand rightwing influencer served a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from a congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 70-year-old former Trump campaign CEO said before reporting 1 to serve his time on July 1 that he was "proud to go to prison" but he tried repeatedly — as recently as two weeks ago — to have the sentence stayed or shortened.

Bannon was convicted in July 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress and was sentenced to four months at FCI Danbury in Connecticut. He was indicted after refusing to comply with subpoenas from House Jan. 6 select committee investigators seeking his communications with Trump following the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon's legal problems won't end with his release. He was charged and entered a not guilty plea in a separate New York State case in 2022.

He is accused of defrauding donors to a "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign that promised to erect a portion of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The charges in that case include money laundering, conspiracy and fraud.

Bannon was previously convicted in a similar federal case in 2020 but was later pardoned by Trump in one of his final acts as president.

Trump is running for president again but, even if elected, would not be able to pardon Bannon in the New York case, which is a state-level proceeding.