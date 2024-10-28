Election 2024 live updates on Trump vs. Harris polls and campaign rallies 8 days out from Election Day
What to know about the 2024 presidential election today
- With Election Day eight days away, more than 42 million people have already voted early.
- Early voting began in Washington, D.C. on Monday, two days after it kicked off in New York, Delaware and New Jersey.
- Former President Donald Trump held a rally in his hometown New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, which was overshadowed by offensive and even racist commentary and jokes in the opening acts.
- Amid widespread condemnation, Trump's campaign sought to distance themselves from offensive jokes from comedian Josh Hinchcliffe at MSG, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said Sunday that "this joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."
- Latino superstar Bad Bunny, meanwhile, who is originally from Puerto Rico, threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday night.
- Harris and running mate Tim Walz are campaigning together in Michigan, and will hold a rally in Ann Arbor on Monday night.
- Former President Barack Obama will join Bruce Springsteen and John Legend at a Philadelphia concert for Harris.
Philadelphia DA sues Musk PAC to stop $1 million lottery for voters
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is suing to halt a political action committee run by billionaire Elon Musk from giving away $1 million to registered voters in swing states.
Some legal experts have questioned the legality of the giveaway.
Kamala Harris says she'd take a cognitive test; challenges Trump "to take the same one"
Vice President Kamala Harris, responding to former President Donald Trump's claims about her IQ, said she would take a cognitive test — and "would challenge him to take the same one."
"This is what he has resorted to, and I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name calling because he actually has no plan for the American people," Harris said in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell conducted on the campaign trail in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The vice president pointed to a slew of individuals who worked closely with Trump who have spoken out against him in recent weeks as evidence that he is "unfit to be president of the United States."
"Don't take it from me, listen to the people who know him best," Harris said. "His former chiefs of staff. Most recently, 4-star Marine General John Kelly. Listen to two former secretaries of defense who worked for him, listen to his national security adviser, listen to his vice president, who have all, in one way or another, said he is unfit to be president again, should never be president again, and is dangerous."
Read more here and watch more of the interview in the player above.
Trump rally at Madison Square Garden features offensive, crude commentary
Thousands of people from around the New York area and other parts of the country descended on Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon for former President Donald Trump's campaign rally.
Trump vowed to win New York, saying it would be an "honor" to win his home state. But his remarks were overshadowed by the crude and offensive speakers that went before him, which included racist jokes about Puerto Ricans and Black people as well as prominent Democrats.
In the lead-up to Trump, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who goes by Kill Tony, referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," made a crude joke about Hispanics and birth control, inferred that Jews are cheap and Palestinians are "rock-throwers" and made a racist comment about a Black man in the audience eating watermelon.
The comments were widely condemned, with the Trump campaign saying the joke about Puerto Rico "does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign." Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito of Nassau County, who is of Puerto Rican descent and attended the rally, posted on social media after the rally that he's "proud to be Puerto Rican" and "the only thing that's 'garbage' was a bad comedy set."
— Lisa Rozner, Jake Rosen, Olivia Rinaldi
Puerto Rico comments from speaker at Trump rally draw criticism while Harris' plan for the island gets Bad Bunny endorsement
With just over a week until Election Day, Puerto Rico has been thrust into the spotlight by both campaigns. Vice President Harris unveiled a plan to assist the island — leading to an endorsement from Bad Bunny — while Puerto Rico was referred to as "a floating island of garbage" by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who spoke at a rally for former President Donald Trump in New York City.
In an effort to court Puerto Rican voters in the U.S. mainland, Harris on Sunday posted a video on her social media platforms pledging to create a Puerto Rican task force to create jobs, cut red tape to ensure disaster recovery funds are used quickly and efficiently and work with leaders across the island to ensure Puerto Ricans have access to reliable and affordable electricity.
Reggaeton musician and singer Bad Bunny, a global superstar from Puerto Rico, shared the vice president's video on his Instagram account with his 45 million followers and later posted a clipped portion of the video in which Harris slammed Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017.
Read more here.