Cyber Week 2022 Tech Deals Blog: The best deals you can still get on Apple tech, TVs, PS5 restocks, laptops, tablets and more

We've found the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals you can still get from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Kohl's and more. Don't wait to save on this year's hottest tech: The best and most-crave worthy gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, JBL, Razer, Eero and other top brands are on sale now.
To help you keep track of all the best deals, we've started this Ultimate Cyber Week Tech Deals Live Blog. It's your one-stop source for all the best deals, whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for someone's stocking or a new $89 Lenovo tablet to put under the Christmas tree.
Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or use the links to hop directly to each retailer's tech deals.
Check out the best PS5 game deals at Amazon
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Week video game deals that you can still take advantage of today. Here's a sampling of the PS5 deals at Amazon today, but don't delay -- some of these deals are already selling out.
- Madden NFL 23, $30 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2k23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us Part I, $50 (reduced $70)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, $30 (reduced from $60)
- PGA Tour 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Outriders: Worldslayer, $20 (reduced from $60)
- Just Dance 2k23, $29 (reduced from $60)
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, $45 (reduced from $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V, $20 (reduced from $40)
- WWE 2K22, $25 (reduced from $70)
Amazon deal alert: Save $50 on the Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker
Right now, you can save $50 on the Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker at Amazon.
If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
Save over $550 on this TCL Roku 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is technically over, but you can still score a sweet Cyber Week deal on the 55" TCL QLED Roku 5-Series smart TV.
If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
55" TCL QLED Roku 5-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)
For more Amazon Cyber Week deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
Save $40 on the new Amazon Echo studio speaker
Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent gift. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.
Amazon Echo Studio, $160 (reduced from $200)
For more Amazon Cyber Week deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
Get the JBL Tune 130NC earbuds for 50% off
These CBS Essentials staff-favorite earbuds are 50% off right now at Amazon.
These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.
CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."
These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon during Cyber Monday for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.
JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)
For more Amazon Cyber Week deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
Shop the best PS5 game deals at Walmart
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Week video game deals that you can still take advantage of today. Here's a sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today, but don't delay -- some of these deals are already selling out.
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $20 (reduced from $40)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $35 (reduced from $60)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $25 (reduced from $40)
- Overcooked!, $40 (reduced from $52)
- MLB The Show 22, $50 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $48 (reduced from $55)
Shop the best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon
If you have a Nintendo Switch or are gifting one to someone for the holidays, you'll want to check out these amazing Switch game deals from Amazon. Here's a sampling of the Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon today, but don't delay -- some of these deals are already selling out.
- Mario Strikers, $50 (reduced from $60)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate, $50 (reduced from $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword, $45 (reduced $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $52 (reduced from $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $45 (reduced from $60)
- Metroid Dread, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Just Dance 2k23, $29 (reduced from $60)
- Splatoon 3, $45 (reduced from $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, $50 (reduced from $60)
- Lego Brawls, $20 (reduced from $40)
Save on the Xbox S Holiday Edition at Walmart
Looking for a holiday gift for the gamer in your life? Then check out this Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console.
Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)
For more Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals you can still get at Walmart.
Pick up these Sony wireless on-ear headphones for only $38
Right now, you can pick up these top-rated Sony wireless on-ear headphones for only $38 at Amazon.
Want to make sure your present has a familiar brand name? These budget-friendly Sony on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer dynamic sound and a 35-hour battery life. The built-in microphone is voice-assistant compatible for hands-free calling. The headphones currently have a 4.4-star Amazon rating, with reviewers praising the headphones for their battery life and sound quality.
Sony wireless on-ear headphones with mic, $38 (reduced from $58)
For more post-Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is just $288
If you missed out on yesterday's Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. You can still score some major deals on robot vacuums, including an iRobot Roomba for $288.
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted right now.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get today
Save $110 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still get a sweet deal on this Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV.
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
For more post-Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
The Theragun Pro is $200 off right now at Best Buy
The best Theragun Pro deal is happening right now at Best Buy.
The fitness tech item is $200 off.
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $599)
Theragun Pro is $200 off right now, plus all the Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Peloton, Bowflex and more
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still on sale at Amazon
If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday AirPods deal, don't worry. You can still get a good deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Save on the Apple iPad Air 5 today at Walmart
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Post-Cyber Monday deal: Score Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for $100 off
Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still get this hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds at Walmart. For a limited time, you can save $100 on these top-rated earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $49 (reduced from $149)
For more Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals you can still get at Walmart's Cyber Monday.
A whole bunch of great PS5 games are on sale for Cyber Monday
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Monday video game deals to take advantage of today. Here's just a small sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today.
PS5 Games on sale at Walmart:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, $55 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $36 (reduced from $40)
- Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, $58 (reduced from $65)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gotham Knights, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $20 (reduced from $40)
- MLB The Show 22, $20 (reduced from $70)
- FIFA 23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $39 (reduced from $55)
Save $230 on this Hisense TV during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
In the market for a new 4K TV? Then check out this deal on the Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV.
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $300 (reduced from $530)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Save over $200 on this self-emptying robot vacuum
Robot vacuums are great at picking up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from your carpet. However, it can be a pain to constantly have to stop and empty the bin while your robot vacuum is cleaning. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum can empty itself.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Save $800 on this 4K LG smart TV
Shopping for a new TV this Cyber Monday? Then you won't want to miss this great deal on an LG smart TV.
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Save $50 on these Treblab over-ear headphones
Amazon is offering a deep discount on these top-rated headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly. Save $50 on these over-ear headphones now before the sale ends.
Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $70 (reduced from $120)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Cyber Monday smartphone deal: Save $100 on the Google Pixel 7
The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box
Walmart's Cyber Monday is on -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
For more Walmart Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the the best deals you can get at Walmart's Cyber Monday.
Get a $25 Roblox gift card for just $20 as an Amazon Cyber Monday Deal
If you've got a fan of Roblox on your holiday shopping list, Amazon's got the perfect deal for you: $25 Roblox gift cards are just $20 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. It awards the recipient 2,200 Robux, good for purchasing items for their avatar and in-game perks.
The Google Pixel Watch is on sale now during the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
The Google Pixel Watch is still a relatively new release, but Best Buy has it marked down by $50 as part of the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale.
The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. Comes in black, silver and gold.
Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)
For more great Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Walmart Cyber Monday sale: Get this MSI gaming laptop for only $449
There are plenty of great deals to be found on gaming laptops, accessories and more this Cyber Monday -- like this great deal on the 15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop.
You can save $183 on this MSI gaming laptop during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The laptop is built with a Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Microsoft Windows 11. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Amazon Cyber Monday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this Cyber Monday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
This Vankyo projector is only $50 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Turn any wall into a movie screen with this budget projector -- it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience.
Best of all, you get this for a mere $50.
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get
Pick up an outdoor Roku TV on sale now during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Want to watch TV in your backyard or by the pool? Not interested in paying full price? Then check out this deal on the 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV.
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. The deal doesn't officially start until 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can shop the sale right now with special early access.
55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get
Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro
In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,050 (regularly $1,350)
For more deals on laptops, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals that you can still get.
Get the Nanit Pro baby monitoring system for for $100 off while you still can
The top-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing, and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth.
Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $279 (reduced from $379)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Cyber Weekend deals that you can still get.
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5
Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.
The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
Android users can even respond to text messages.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
Check out our guide to the best final Black Friday deals on Theragun, plus more fitness gift ideas for more deals on fitness trackers and accessories.
Amazon Black Friday: Get the iPad 9 for $270
Looking for a new iPad for yourself or a loved one this holiday season? Then you'll want to take advantage of this great deal on the Apple iPad 9.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Save $125 on this robot vacuum and mop
Looking for a robot vacuum and mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon now.
This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $225 after coupon (reduced from $350)
Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $74 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $299 (reduced from $450)
For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.
Get a Roku Ultra LT streaming device for only $30
Walmart has a killer deal going on right now on the Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device.
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.
Walmart Black Friday deal: This gaming headset is $50 off right now
Attention gamers, this Turtle beach gaming headset is currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's Black Friday sale.
This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.
Govee smart outdoor string lights are up to 42% off on Amazon
Now that it's getting dark outside fairly early, you might want to light up your backyard with a set of outdoor smart lights. The Govee smart outdoor string lights are currently on sale during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These smart outdoor string lights are a great decorative lighting option for backyards. The color, lighting mode and brightness of the string lights can be controlled via the Govee smartphone app or an Amazon Alexa device.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (48 feet), $48 (reduced from $70)
For larger outdoor spaces, there is also a longer option. It's currently on sale on Amazon -- be sure to apply the coupon before checkout.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (96 feet), $58 (reduced from $100)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
We've spotted a terrific Black Friday deal on Bose headphones -- $50 off. These top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade, or a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They boast the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation.
If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessors. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of using your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)
For more deals on top-rated earbuds, explore the best early Black Friday deals on headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort and more.
Save $600 on this Razer gaming laptop
If you are in need of a new gaming laptop check out this hot Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook.
Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.
13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Cricut Black Friday deal: The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle is on sale for $169 at Walmart
Get crafty this holiday season with this Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle. The bundle is on sale now for $169 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.
Walmart Black Friday: Pick up a Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller for $49
Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday.
The controller features a stylish two-tone design and a reimagined light bar. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Get it now while supplies last during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)
For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.
Save $300 on one of Sony's most popular cameras
Looking to get into photography or vlogging in the new year? Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with this great deal on the Sony Alpha a7 III.
The Sony Alpha a7 III is a great premium option for current or aspiring photographers or content creators. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images and video. For video, the Sony Alpha a7 III records in 4K for the highest quality video.
Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera, $1,900 (reduced from $2,200)
For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our round up of the Best Buy Black Friday sale: The best tech deals you can shop before Thanksgiving.
Amazon Black Friday deal alert: Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $80
Apple AirTags are great for tracking your luggage during holiday travels -- and they're on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.
If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $80 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.
Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $30)
For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.
Beats Studio Buds are 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale
The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)
For more deals on top-rated earbuds, explore the best early Black Friday deals on headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort and more.
Get a 4K RCA smart TV for only $248 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Looking for a new 4K TV to watch your favorite holiday movies on? Then check out this deal on the 58" RCA 4K smart TV.
This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K. At $200 it's an excellent deal for a 4K TV. The deal officially starts at 7 p.m. EST, but it's live right now for Walmart+ members.
58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is 50% off on Amazon now
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is one of the best robot vacuums on the market -- and for a limited time, you can get it for 50% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.
Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.
Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $399 (reduced from $799)
For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.
Save on a Google Nest Learning Thermostat now (and save on your energy bill too!)
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. You can control it via an app to get the house warm again before you return.
Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.
The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems.
You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Best Buy for $180 right now. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $180 (reduced from $249)
For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our round up of the Best Buy Black Friday sale: The best tech deals you can shop before Thanksgiving.
Robot vacuum deal alert: Save $220 on the Roborock Q5+ now
Amazon is currently offering a major discount on the popular Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum during its Black Friday sale. Get the self-emptying vacuum for 31% now.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit more money.
Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)
For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.
Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548 at Walmart
The television deals at Walmart Deals for Days sale have been hot hot hot -- so hot that they've been selling out, and fast. So you'll want to hop on this Walmart Black Friday TV deal while you can: The retailer is offering a 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548.
This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag.
The Apple Watch Ultra is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday
There's no question: The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most powerful smartwatch, ever. Right now, for Black Friday, you can save $60 on this 4.7-star-rated wearable at Amazon.
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
Score a Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for only $149
This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149.
"Excellent laptop for the price," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, old school RuneScape very well. I have no complaints with it. It's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"
11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. (The retailer will also have limited quantities of PS5 consoles available in stores.)
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
While you're on your way to Walmart, you should check out .
Walmart Black Friday deal: Save on the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle
Explore virtual reality with this fun holiday bundle. It's on sale now at Best Buy during the retailer's early Black Friday sale.
The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)
Gaming deal alert: The Logitech gaming racing wheel is 50% off on Amazon
Looking for a fun gaming gift for the family? Check out this sweet deal on the Logitech gaming racing wheel at Amazon.
This gaming racing wheel is compatible with PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as PC gaming. The wheel offers a more immersive experience for racing games. It provides 900-degree rotation and customizable pedals for enhanced control.
Logitech gaming racing wheel, $200 (reduced from $400)
For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop today: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.
Walmart Deals for Days: Score the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum for $299
Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale.
The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life. An auto-empty cleaning base is included.
Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $299 (reduced from $699)
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
You can get a MacBook Air for only $799 now during the Amazon Black Friday sale
If you're in the market for a new laptop, you'll want to check out this unbeatable deal on the 13" MacBook Air. During Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can snag the M1 MacBook Air for only $799.
This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. As part of the Amazon Black Friday sale, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $799. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13" MacBook Air (2020, space gray), $799 (reduced from $999)
13" MacBook Air (2020, gold), $799 (reduced from $999)
For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop before Thanksgiving: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Black Friday: the Garmin Vivoactive fitness tracker is 45% off
The Garmin Vivoactive is an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts -- and for a limited time you can get it for 45% off on Amazon.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45% off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $180 (reduced from $330)
For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop before Thanksgiving: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.
Black Friday deal alert: Get an Apple TV for $80
The second-generation Apple TV is currently on sale during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. You can save $100 on the device right now.
This bestselling Apple streaming box is rated 4.7 stars at Walmart, with reviewers praising its speed and the redesigned remote that effortlessly pairs with your television. Use it to monitor your smart home, or watch the latest TV shows and movies
Apple TV 4K (second generation, 32 GB), $100 (regularly $199)
For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop before Thanksgiving: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.
The new AirPods Pro 2 are only $200 right now
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's latest AirPods release -- and they're on sale now at the lowest price we've seen.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
For more great deals on AirPods and earbuds, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on headphones.
The next PS5 restock is happening today at Walmart
Walmart will be restocking the PlayStation 5 gaming console today, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST. This PS5 restock is available to all customers -- no Walmart+ membership is required.
You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
- Playstation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle, $459
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
If you miss your chance today, you've got one more opportunity to score a PS5 this week -- Walmart will be restocking the console in stores for Black Friday. Most Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time Friday, Nov. 25.
This 70" Vizio 4K smart TV is Walmart's most popular Black Friday deal right now
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast, but there's at least one must-see deal still available: You can get a 70" Vizio 4K smart TV for just $448 right now at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a stellar picture. There's a dedicated gaming mode, too.
We like that this Vizio TV easily integrates into your Apple Home/Google Assistant smart home -- you can control the television via voice commands. You can even use your TV to check in to see who's ringing your smart home doorbell.
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This Lenovo laptop is only $179 at Walmart
Right now, you can score a crazy good deal on a Lenovo Ideapad 1i at Walmart during the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
Walmart Deals for Days sale: This is your chance to get an Apple Watch for only $149
If you are looking for an ultra-affordable Apple Watch for yourself or a loved one this holiday season you'll want to check out this deal. Right now, Walmart is offering the 1st generation Apple Watch SE for $149.
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
Get AirPods for only $79 now at Walmart
If you don't mind getting an older model of the Apple AirPods you can score a great deal right now at Walmart, The Apple AirPods 2nd generation are only $79 now during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
Walmart Deals for Days: Get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for $299
If someone on your holiday shopping list asked for a Nintendo Switch this year, you'll want to check out this great bundle.
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $299 (reduced from $399)
For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
Best Buy Black Friday: Snag this limited-edition Lovesac Xbox bundle
Still looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? Check out this new Lovesac Xbox bundle that just dropped at Best Buy.
This limited-edition holiday bundle is only available at Best Buy. The bundle includes an Xbox Series S console along with a 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Lovesac SuperSac and a limited-edition Xbox Lovesac cover. The Lovesac SuperSac is a popular beanbag chair designed for cloud-like comfort. This is the perfect cozy gift for the gamer in your life. Though you might want to jump on this deal soon, as the bundle is only available for a limited time while supplies last.
Lovesac Xbox bundle, $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)
For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals.
Amazon deal alert: Get a Kindle Paperwhite for only $95
If your new years resolution is to read more, you may want to invest in a Kindle. Right now, one of the most popular models, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Right now, Amazon is offering a great deal on both the ad-supported and ad-free Kindle Paperwhite models.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $95 (reduced from $140)
For a modest increase in price, you can get the ad-free version.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-free), $115 (reduced from $160)
For more Amazon device deals, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more.
PlayStation 5 restock alert: A PS5 restock is happening at Walmart in one hour
The PlayStation 5 has been hard to find this year, but you have a chance to score one today at Walmart.
If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website. An exclusive Walmart+ member restock begins at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 21. (There will be another console restock on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST for all shoppers.)
Walmart has quantities of the God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock for Walmart+ members. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X today for Walmart+ members
Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X today to kick off this week's Deals for Days sale. Find out how to get your hands on this popular console just in time for the holidays.
Because the restock is a Walmart+ member exclusive, you're going to want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of the noon EST drop time. That way, you'll be ready to go the moment today's restock happens. (You must be a paid member -- free trials are not eligible to participate in this Xbox Series X restock.)
The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
This shark self-emptying robot vacuum is 50% off
Self-emptying robot vacuums take the hassle out of cleaning. They do the hard work for you -- and you don't even have to worry about constantly emptying out the vacuum. Right now, you can score this Shark self-emptying robot vacuum for 50% off.
This 4.3-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.
This Shark model comes with a 60-day capacity cleaning base.
Shark robot vacuum XL with self-emptying base, $299 (reduced from $599)
For more great deals on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals.
Amazon Black Friday: Make Holiday clean-up a breeze with this Braava robot mop
The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner can keep your floors fresh and clean throughout the holidays. Right now, you can save $150 on this top-rated robot mop during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app.
iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $299 (reduced from $450)
For more deals on robovacs, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.
Amazon Echo Dots are 50% off right now during the Amazon Black Friday sale
Amazon unveiled updated versions of the Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock last month -- and they're already on sale now during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
These new Echo Dot smart speakers deliver double the bass of the previous generation. They also have a new temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
These new Echo Dot products will come with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home.
Amazon Echo Dot, $25 (reduced from $50)
You can also get the Echo Dot with Clock on sale now.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $40 (reduced from $60)
Amazon also has a kid-friendly owl and dragon designs. The device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to child-appropriate games, books and videos.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids, $30 (reduced from $60)
For more Amazon device deals, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more.
The Samsung S22 Ultra is on sale now for as low as $860
Righ now, you can score a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during Amazon's early Black Friday deal.
The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB), $860 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB), $983 (reduced from $1,300)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,097 (reduced from $1,400)
For more deals on Samsung smartphones and devices, check out the best Black Friday Samsung deals this week.
The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now
The Google Nest thermostat is the best-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's early Black Friday sale.
The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and controlling your energy bill this winter.
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)
For more smart home deals and gift ideas, check out our smart home holiday gift guide.
iRobot's most affordable robovac is on sale now
The iRobot Roomba 694 is already one of the most affordable robot vacuums in the Roomba lineup, but right now you can get it at an even more affordable price during Amazon's early Black Friday deal.
The iRobot Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.
On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)
For more deals on robovacs, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.
Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
Samsung's Black Friday sale is heating up. Right now, you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.
Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)
For more deals on Samsung devices, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Samsung Black Friday sale.
Amazon Black Friday deals: The Google Pixel 7 is now on sale
One of the season's most-wanted smartphone holiday gifts, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale now during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25 percent higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20 percent wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $750 (reduced from $899)
For more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.