Cyber Monday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Black Friday 2022 may be over, but there are still plenty of Black Friday weekend deals still available. Plus, there are a whole bunch of new Cyber Monday deals. There are so many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this Cyber Monday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Bookmark this page and visit often to check out all our favorite Cyber Monday deals you can get now.
You can use the links below to head straight to the deals at your favorite stores:
Here are the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Walmart has one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals available now. It's your last chance to save big at the Walmart Deals for Days sale this November.
Here's a quick look at some of the best deals you can get:
- Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)
- Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)
- Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
- Ancestry DNA Genetic Ethnicity, $49 (reduced from $119)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)
Many of these deals, like other Walmart Deals for Days sale items, are likely to sell out. So don't waste time -- head to the Walmart Cyber Monday sale and start shopping now.
Apple AirPods are $79 at Amazon for Cyber Monday
We've found the most budget-friendly Apple AirPods deal during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. You can get the 4.8-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods for $79 -- less than half their usual price.
These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when enjoying movies and music.
Best Buy Cyber Monday deal: Save $500 on a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop
Get a great Cyber Monday deal on a powerful Samsung two-in-one laptop: The Galaxy Book Pro 360 has an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and a whopping 1 TB of storage. The vibrant 15.6" AMOLED touchscreen is designed to reduce eye strain. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Includes an S Pen for note taking and drawing.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Amazon has the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
This 26-piece Rubbermaid container set is only $8 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Now this is a Cyber Monday deal!
During Walmart's Deals for Days sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe set has all of the food storage you could ever need.
For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids. Choose from two colors.
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Cyber Monday
Walmart is offering $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle during its Cyber Monday Deals for Days sale.
Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on this 4.9-star-rated 'The Pioneer Woman' cookware set this Cyber Monday
Walmart has all sorts of great kitchen deals at its Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale, but here's one of the best. Now, for Cyber Monday, you can get a 20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set for $99 -- a savings of $50.
This 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set by The Pioneer Woman includes an 8-inch frypan, two-quart saucepan with lid, five-quart Dutch oven with lid, four-quart Everyday Pan with lid, four felt protectors, 10-inch griddle, nylon spoon, slotted turner, ladle, spoon/lid rest, chef knife with sheath, paring knife with sheath and two cutting mats.
The cookware features a charcoal-colored speckled enamel exterior that won't fade; the interior is non-stick.
The colorful design goes perfectly with the rest of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line. Fortunately, a number of The Pioneer Woman cookware, bakeware, serving dishes and more are on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. So if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen -- or help someone else outfit a new one this holiday -- head to the Walmart Deals for Days sale and start shopping.
20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set, $99 (reduced from $150)
Cyber Monday deal: Samsung's 'The Frame' is up to $1,100 off at Walmart
Our bestselling Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is back on sale for Cyber Monday. The CBS Essentials bestseller is marked down at most retailers. But one retailer -- Walmart -- has a better deal than the others on this most-wanted picture frame TV.
When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.
The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.
55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)
65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,449 (reduced from $2,000)
75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,899 (reduced from $3,000)
This is your last chance to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress
You're running out of time to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress. The CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress brand has reached the final hours of its Black Friday sale. Almost all mattress styles are on sale at the retailer's site through tonight.
Hurry -- this deal ends soon!
The highly rated mattress is on sale for up to $500 off right now. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.
Saatva Solaire adjustable California split California king mattress, $4,550 (regularly $5,050)
Most Saatva mattresses are on sale for a few more hours.
If you're on the fence about buying one, you should try the CBS Essentials staff-loved Saatva Classic.
The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.
Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $710 (regularly $935)
Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,570 (regularly $1,695)
Saatva Classic mattress (king), $1,970 (regularly $2,195)
Walmart Cyber Monday: Walmart is practically giving away this $20 vacuum
Walmart has some seriously impressive Cyber Monday deals, including a top-rated vacuum for just $20. Yes, $20. Walmart is practically giving this super-affordable stick vacuum away.
If you're in the market for a new vacuum but not looking to splurge, then Walmart has you covered with this deal. The IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum is only $20 right now at Walmart.
This lightweight, corded stick vacuum has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Walmart's website. You can use the vacuum upright or remove the handle and use is as a handheld vacuum. It also comes with a slim nozzle for corners and other hard-to-reach areas.
"I need a lightweight vacuum because of my bad back...this one is amazing," wrote a Walmart customer. "The thin nozzle allows me to get all those small corners and under furniture where dog hair collects...It worked like a champ and didn't bother my back at all because it is so light. Tried the carpet attachment and it worked fantastic too. It even will work in your car. The vacuum is just what I wished for and I am super happy with it. It would make a great Christmas gift for seniors that are having a hard time with a regular vacuum."
IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum, $20 (reduced from $40)
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has begun. These are the best deals you can shop right now
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get the Nanit Pro baby monitoring system for $100 off
The 4.7-star-rated Nanit Pro baby monitor system is just $279 during Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale. That's $100 off the regular price.
Hurry -- these deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale baby monitor while you still can.
The top-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing, and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth.
Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $279 (reduced from $379)
Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot and more
The Google Pixel Watch is on sale now during the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
The Google Pixel Watch is still a relatively new release, but Best Buy already has it marked down now as part of the Cyber Monday sale.
The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. Comes in black, silver and gold.
Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get this cooling weighted blanket for just $64 while you still can
Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Cyber Weekend sale.
The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is just $18
Shop a top-rated Anastasia Beverly Hills brow tool on sale at Amazon's Cyber Weekend sales event. Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil for outlining and detailing brows. The 4.7-star-rated beauty tool is on sale for just $18 during Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals.
Hurry -- Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale eyebrow pencil while you still can.
This Amazon deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. In fact, many Amazon Cyber Weekend deals are. That means you'll need to become an Amazon Prime member to access them.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
An Amazon customer called this product the "natural brows MVP." "Perfect natural brows with ease!" they wrote. "Lasts all day, even through workouts and well worth the money."
This brow tool is available in 12 shades.
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
The best Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals: Shop deals on The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid, Keurig and more
Walmart has some of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals. The major retailer has rolled back the prices of cookware sets, glass and plastic food storage containers, coffee makers, air fryers and more from The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid and Keurig.
Keep reading to discover the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals that you can shop right now. Many of these deals are available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
Hurry, these Cyber Monday deals won't last.
- The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
- Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
- The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49
- Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
- Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
Walmart Cyber Monday: This 5-star-rated air fryer is just $49
Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.
The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.
This eight-quart air fryer is on sale for $50 during Walmart's Cyber Monday deals.
"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"
This air fryer deal is available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49
Walmart Cyber Monday: The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is just $400 at Walmart
We found a Walmart Cyber Monday deal on a powerful cordless Dyson vacuum. The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is just $400 during the retailer's Cyber Monday deals event.
The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum boasts the title of most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum (tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market). With a run time of up to 60 minutes when using a non-motorized tool, this lightweight cordless vacuum is engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust.
This cordless vacuum can easily be turned into a handheld one, and comes with a motorbar cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush and docking station.
"In my 40 years of cleaning, I've never had a vacuum so light weight that has the power that this machine has," one reviewer raves. "I have a one-year old and can get all of my cleaning done while he's asleep because it's so quiet even when turned on max."
Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum, $400 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Cyber Monday sale: Walmart is practically giving this Keurig brewer away
Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir.
Find it in five colors.
This deal, along with the rest of Walmart's Cyber Monday sales, will go live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
How to shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Walmart Deals for Days sale is entering its final week, with one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals going live Sunday, Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
This week, you'll be able to grab an Apple TV HD (32 GB) for $59, the Barbie Malibu House playset for $50 and a 50" QLED Roku 4K TV for $288. That's right: You can get a QLED television for under $300... while supplies last.
That "while supplies last" bit is important: Virtually all of Walmart's early Black Friday deals sold out. So if you want to guarantee you'll get Walmart's best Cyber Monday deals, sign up for Walmart+ now. In addition to early access to these Cyber Monday deals, Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery from your local store (where available), discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, plus a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month (or $98 annually)
Walmart Cyber Monday fitness deal alert: Get the Echelon exercise rower for only $297
The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.
Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)
This doorbuster deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)
This Barbie Malibu House play set is $50 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to buy toys to gift for the holidays.
This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces.. and it's a whopping half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)
Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
Save $700 on Samsung's 'The Terrace' outdoor TV during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Walmart is offering a Cyber Monday discount on the best-in-class, 4.6-star-rated Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.
Walmart+ members will get access to this doorbuster deal seven hours before everyone else, so if you want to make sure that you don't miss out on this excellent discount, sign up for Walmart+ now.
55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV, $2,798 (reduced from $3,498)
It's the last few hours of Black Friday weekend. You're running out of time to score a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub for $1,500 off.
The smart refrigerator has a 4.6-star rating and tons of positive reviews. The kitchen appliance is deeply discounted during Samsung's Black Friday sale.
But hurry, this deal will likely end soon.
This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser or the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.
Samsung's touch-screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.
"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."
Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,500)
Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts today -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen. This deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
Black Friday deal: The most popular men's watch on Amazon was just marked down to $48 for Cyber Monday
There are plenty of great watch deals this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, but Amazon has some of the best. Right now, you can get a 4.5-star-rated Invicta men's watch -- an Amazon No. 1 bestseller -- for less than $50.
This scratch-resistant 40 mm steel watch by Invicta features a black dial and luminous hands. It's water proof to 200 meters (656 feet).
Says one Amazon reviewer: "The gold and stainless steel two-tone styling is dressy, formal and elegant without being too flashy. It looks like a professional's watch and anyone wearing it will instantly be perceived as professional."
Invicta Men's Diver Collection watch, $48 (reduced from $75)
Belated Black Friday fitness deal: Get the Amazon Halo View for over 50% off
Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.
Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.
Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro
In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,050 (regularly $1,350)
Belated Black Friday deal: save $300 on The Peloton Bike at Amazon
Looking for a big ticket luxury fitness gift to really wow a loved one -- or even treat yourself -- this year? You couldn't be shopping at a better time, because The Peloton Bike is now on sale at Amazon for a whopping $300 off. Check out this great fitness deal below.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (reduced from $1,445)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this post-Black Friday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5
Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.
The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
Android users can even respond to text messages.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
You can get the Theragun Pro for $150 off with this last-minute black Friday deal
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Deals for Days: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car is $79 for Black Friday
The electric bumper car can reach up to 1 MPH, make 360 degree turns and features flashing LED Lights. The car is made with a soft rubber bumper to protect walls and furniture, and features an adjustable safety belt.
It's on sale now for $79 at Walmart.
This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger.
This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car, $79
Not a Spidey fan? Walmart has themed bumper cars for a variety of shows and characters, all for $79.
Minnie Mouse 6V bumper car, $79
Gabby's Dollhouse 6V bumper car, $79
Get a 4K RCA smart TV for only $248 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Looking for a new 4K TV to watch your favorite holiday movies on? Then check out this deal on the 58" RCA 4K smart TV.
This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K. At $200 it's an excellent deal for a 4K TV. The deal officially starts at 7 p.m. EST, but it's live right now for Walmart+ members.
58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)
Walmart Deals for Days: This 30-piece glass food storage set is the ultimate Black Friday kitchen deal
Struggling to put away all those Thanksgiving leftovers? You probably need a new kitchen storage set. And Walmart has one heck of an amazing deal on food storage containers: You can get a 30-piece glass storage set for just $20 this Black Friday.
These glass storage containers are microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe and even oven-safe up to 425 degrees. The set includes one 7-cup round container with lid, three 4-cup round containers with lids, three 2-cup round containers with lids, six 1-cup round containers with lids and two 4-cup rectangular containers with lids.
This Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 for Black Friday
This cute-looking Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The on-sale set includes everything you need to snap an instant photo.
The photo bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
Walmart Deals for Days: This Squishmallows luggage set is perfect for holiday travel, and it's just $38 for Black Friday
If you're planning holiday travels with young children, this Walmart Black Friday deal is not to be missed -- you can get an adorable two-piece Squishmallows luggage set.
The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is back in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. It was out of stock earlier today, but new quantities just showed up online.
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday
Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible deal on the 4.8-star-rated 85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (QN90B). It's a whopping $2,400 off for Black Friday.
This high-end Samsung Neo QLED is loaded with features: Quantum HDR 32, Dolby Atmos and 3D object-tracking sound, a powerful AI-driven processor that upscales content to 4K resolution, an eye-comfort mode for low-light viewing and a 120 Hz refresh rate (ideal for gaming). It's roughly half price during the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale.
Save $500 on a whisper-quiet Samsung dishwasher for Black Friday
Noticed that your dishwasher is a little noisy? Why not buy a new, practically silent dishwasher today? We've found the best Black Friday deal on a 39 dBA Samsung Bespoke smart linear dishwasher.
Stop worrying about stubborn holiday leftovers leaving residue on your dishes. This top-rated Samsung dishwasher is quiet and powerful. Plus, it's on sale for Black Friday.
Running at 39 decibels, the Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.
Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."
The dishwasher is on sale now at Best Buy and Samsung.
Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)
Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,170)
Lululemon's most popular yoga pants are deeply discounted for Black Friday, but they're selling out quick
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. Today's Black Friday sale may have something to do with it: Lululemon Align pants normally sell for $128 and up, but today, you can get a pair for as low as $29.
Yes, really.
These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention. These normally retail for $128 - $138, but today, you won't pay more than $99. And, for some color and size combinations, you'll pay much less -- as little as $29 during Black Friday.
25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $29 and up (reduced from $128 and up)
This 4.9-star-rated Samsung washer and dryer duo is $1,150 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry room. We've found an impressive Black Friday deal on a 4.9-star-rated Samsung washer and dryer duo.
Right now, you can save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair.
The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.
Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.
Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)
Right now, you can save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke laundry set.
Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)
The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.
Best Buy has the best deal on the Bespoke washer and Bespoke dryer right now.
New Samsung Bespoke washer, $950 (regularly $1,689)
New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $950 (regularly $1,689)
Save $40 on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush during the Amazon Black Friday sale
Keep your teeth nice and clean after your holiday meals with this top-rated Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush. It's on sale now for only $60.
This electric toothbrush has clean, white and gum-care modes. It also has a pressure sensor that protects your teeth and gums from excess brushing. This smart toothbrush offers a replacement reminder when you need to swap out your brush head.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush, $60 (reduced from $100)
Save on Ancestry DNA testing kits during the Amazon Black Friday sale
AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity tests make a fun holiday gift for the family. They can help you and your family members learn more about their family history and background. Right now, you can get a DNA test for only $59 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The AncestryDNA genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab. Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family's ancestry.
AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test, $59 (reduced from $99)
Black Friday Amazon Prime exclusive: Get a Luna cooling weighted blanket for 49% off
Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help people sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)
The Shark steam and scrub mop is only $79 during the Walmart Black Friday sale
Walmart has an unbeatable deal on this Shark steam mop right now. The mop is normally priced at $179, but during the Walmart Black Friday sale you can get it for only $79.
The Shark steam and scrub steam mop gently scrubs and sanitizes simultaneously for a thorough clean. The combination of steam and rotating pads removes stuck-on stain removal better than traditional steam mops.
Shark steam and scrub steam mop, $79 (reduced from $179)
Save $125 on this robot vacuum and mop
Looking for a robot vacuum and mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon now.
This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $225 after coupon (reduced from $350)
Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $74 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $299 (reduced from $450)
Get a new espresso maker for only $99 now at Walmart
Investing in an espresso maker is a great idea if you're looking to cut down on your spending at Starbucks and make delicious lattes and other espresso drinks at home. Right now, you can snag this Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine for only $99.
The Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine features a 15-bar pump, a built-in milk frother, and a user-friendly digital interface. You can make all kinds of delicious espresso drinks with this machine including lattes, mochas and more. It even has a built-in internal cleaning system. Grab this top-rated espresso machine now while supplies last.
Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine, $99 (reduced from $139)
These best-selling leggings are on sale now on Amazon
These reader-favorite Lulu Lemon dupes are on sale now as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. Grab a pair for as low as $12.
Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.
Colorfulkoala high-waisted leggings, $12 and up (reduced from $30)
This IonVac stick vacuum is only $20 during the Walmart Black Friday sale
If you're in the market for a new vacuum but not looking to splurge then Walmart has you covered with this deal. The IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum is only $20 right now at Walmart.
This lightweight corded stick vacuum has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Walmart's website. You can use the vacuum upright or remove the handle and use is as a handheld vacuum. It also comes with a slim nozzle for corners and other hard-to-reach areas.
IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum, $20 (reduced from $40)
Get a Roku Ultra LT streaming device for only $30
Walmart has a killer deal going on right now on the Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device.
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
Nordstrom Black Friday: Save on the Our Place Always pan
The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is going on right now. One of our favorite deals from the sale is this Our Place pan set. You can currently get the popular Always Pan set for $50 off.
This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. It includes the multi-functional Our Place Always pan, a pan lid, a steamer basket and a spatula.
Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (reduced from $145)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus for only $80
Instant Pots are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets this holiday season. The 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Plus makes holiday cooking a breeze thanks to its wide range of settings and functions.
This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.
The machine has 15 customizable programming options.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)
Save $40 on a SodaStream machine on Amazon
This SodaStream machine typically lists for $150, but right now you can get it foronly $110 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The retro-styled manual sparkling water maker comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, dishwasher-safe bottle. Choose from four colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the blue SodaStream Art. Right now, you can get it for 27% off.
SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, $110 (reduced from $150)
Govee smart outdoor string lights are up to 42% off on Amazon
Now that it's getting dark outside fairly early, you might want to light up your backyard with a set of outdoor smart lights. The Govee smart outdoor string lights are currently on sale during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These smart outdoor string lights are a great decorative lighting option for backyards. The color, lighting mode and brightness of the string lights can be controlled via the Govee smartphone app or an Amazon Alexa device.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (48 feet), $48 (reduced from $70)
For larger outdoor spaces, there is also a longer option. It's currently on sale on Amazon -- be sure to apply the coupon before checkout.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (96 feet), $58 (reduced from $100)
Save over $100 on a SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa during Walmart's Black Friday sale
If you've always wanted to have a relaxing hot tub in your backyard, now's your chance. This 71-inch x 26-inch Saluspa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa can be controlled via smartphone and features 120 bubbling jets with two intensity levels.
The SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa comes with a reinforced cover to lock in heat and prevent contamination from debris while not in use and a ChemConnect dispenser to maintain clean, healthy water. This hot tub holds up to 177 gallons of water and can reach up to 104 degrees.
Bestway SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa, $298 (reduced from $400)
Save $180 on the Le Crueset deep dutch oven
This Le Crueset deep dutch oven is deeply discounted during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save a whopping $180 on this versatile cookware item.
This 5.25-quart cast iron deep dutch oven can be used for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying. Its enameled surface minimizes sticking and staining and makes it easy to clean.
Le Crueset deep dutch oven, $200 (reduced from $380)
Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
We've spotted a terrific Black Friday deal on Bose headphones -- $50 off. These top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade, or a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They boast the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation.
If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessors. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of using your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)
The Funko Pop Harry Potter advent calendar is 54% off
Looking for a fun advent calendar for the Harry Potter fan in your life? Then look no further. This Harry Potter Funko Pop advent calendar is 54% off now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Potterheads will appreciate this cute calendar filled with Harry Potter themed Funko figurines. The packaging's artwork doubles as an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley to place figurines in front of.
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $27 (reduced from $60)
Save $600 on this Razer gaming laptop
If you are in need of a new gaming laptop check out this hot Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook.
Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.
13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)
Walmart Black Friday deal: This $99 Ninja Foodi air fryer has 2 baskets so you can make 2 things at once
If you have company coming over for Thanksgiving, you'll want to pick up this 8-quart Ninja air fryer: It has two baskets, so you can cook up two delicious food items at the same time. It's just $99 at the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Each of the two 4-quart basket compartments has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); the crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
Cricut Black Friday deal: The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle is on sale for $169 at Walmart
Get crafty this holiday season with this Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle. The bundle is on sale now for $169 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
Amazon Black Friday: Save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets on the market right now. During the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus. The sale ends tonight, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal.
The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.
It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 (regularly $380)
Walmart Black Friday: Score a Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller for $49
Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday.
The controller features a stylish two-tone design and a reimagined light bar. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Get it now while supplies last during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)
Amazon Black Friday deal alert: Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $80
Apple AirTags are great for tracking your luggage during holiday travels -- and they're on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.
If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $80 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.
Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $30)
Beats Studio Buds are 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale
The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print. The best part is that it's currently only $49 at Walmart.
The set includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
"This is an excellent, high quality, cooking and bakeware set," wrote a Walmart customer. "It's also a great looking set. I absolutely love the beautiful baking dish, and measuring cups! It really helps to cheer everything up, and adds some charm to my kitchen. Everything feels very sturdy and durable and well made. The pots and pans feel heavy and not at all flimsy or cheap. They all function great and make cooking a breeze."
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Get a cookware upgrade with this 16-piece set Ninja NeverStick set -- on sale now for Black Friday
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 16-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. The set is on sale now for only $300 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 16-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating. This set makes a great Christmas gift, wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 16-piece cookware set, $300 (reduced from $530)
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is 50% off on Amazon now
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is one of the best robot vacuums on the market -- and for a limited time, you can get it for 50% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.
Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.
Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $399 (reduced from $799)
Walmart Black Friday: The Ninja professional blender is only $50
The Ninja professional blender is on a doorbuster deal right now at Walmart. The top-rated blender is currently half-off. Walmart's deals have been selling out quickly, so take advantage of this deal before it's gone.
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.
Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
The best-selling Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush is 58% off
This popular hair-drying brush is often touted as a budget-friendly Dyson AIrwrap alternative. Right now, it's even more affordable thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.
Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $29 (reduced from $70)
Get your smile ready for the holidays: the Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now
The best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale -- but hurry, the deal ends tonight.
Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $55)
