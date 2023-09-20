Autopsy identifies "medical issue" in death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium

Images show fight before fan's death at Patriots game Images show fight before fan's death at Patriots game 02:07

FOXBORO – Investigators say a preliminary autopsy performed following the death of Dale Mooney during Sunday's Patriots game at Gillette Stadium "did not suggest traumatic injury," but did identify a medical issue.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Wednesday that the investigation into the "scuffle" is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

Cell phone video captured the fight. Mooney can be seen in a physical struggle with another man. At least three people can be seen trying to separate them. One of them appears to be a security worker.

The struggle goes on for at least 13 seconds on the video, before the other man is seen throwing at least one quick punch at Mooney. After the punch, Mooney falls over and security workers are able to separate the two men.

The video shows Mooney slumped down in a seat, appearing to be unconscious. That is when the video ends.

Witnesses and anyone with video who has not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Norfolk DA at (781) 830-4990.