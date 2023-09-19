Gillette Stadium officials "heartbroken" by death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney

Heartache in New Hampshire hometown of a Patriots fan who died after fight

BOSTON – Officials at Gillette Stadium released a statement saying they are "heartbroken" following the death of Dale Mooney, who died after an apparent fight during Sunday's game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Mooney's death is under investigation, with an autopsy expected to be performed on Tuesday. The Norfolk District Attorney's office and Massachusetts State Police are looking into Mooney's death, "including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

Witnesses told WBZ they saw a fight between Mooney, a father of two from New Hampshire, and a Dolphins fan. Mooney was punched following a verbal exchange, witnesses said, and never regained consciousness.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night's Patriots game," stadium officials said on Tuesday. "We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale's family and to all those who are mourning his loss."

Dale Mooney died after an incident at a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium CBS Boston

No one has been arrested. Legal experts say right now, the only potential charge would be assault and battery. "The prosecutors are probably waiting to see what the results of this autopsy reflect," said legal expert Jennifer Roman. "If there's a strong causal connection between the punch and this victim's death, then they may be bringing manslaughter charges."

Mooney was a Patriots season ticket holder for 30 years. His wife says he was a great dad with a big heart, and didn't have any pre-existing medical condition she knew of.

Now, the news is settling in with neighbors in his hometown of Newmarket, New Hampshire. "You never want to see it happen to anybody's town," said Bill Harless, who lives in the same neighborhood. "But when it hurts in your town, now you've got to seriously reconsider going to a game again."

An online fund has been set up to help the family. The person who established it is a Miami Dolphins fan who doesn't even know the family but said "life is bigger than football."