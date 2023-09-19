Images show fight before fan's death at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - WBZ has obtained video showing the moments before a fan died at Gillette Stadium during the Patriots-Dolphins game Sunday night. The video is too graphic to show, but images help illustrate what happened.

The video starts by showing a Patriots fan, apparently Dale Mooney, walking into a row. He goes out of view for a moment because other people are in front of the camera.

CBS Boston

When he is seen again, he is in a physical struggle with another man. At least three people can be seen trying to separate them. One of them appears to be a security worker.

The struggle goes on for at least 13 seconds on the video, before the other man is seen throwing at least one quick punch at Mooney. After the punch, Mooney falls over and security workers are able to separate the two men.

The video shows Mooney slumped down in a seat, appearing to be unconscious. That is when the video ends.

CBS Boston

Mooney was rushed to an Attleboro hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

The fan who recorded the video says it has been given to police.

No one has been arrested. The Massachusetts State Police and Norfolk District Attorney are investigating.