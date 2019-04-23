In Depth
The Royal Baby
The latest news, interviews, videos & photo galleries about the royal baby
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break tradition, angering media
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are another day closer to welcoming their first child
Meghan and Harry not the first to buck royal baby tradition
Their decision to ditch decades of etiquette has come as a surprise to some but it's certainly not the first time a "new" royal has broken with tradition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly may move to Africa
As the royal couple awaits the birth of their baby, reports suggest they could be packing their bags soon
What we know so far about the upcoming arrival of Harry and Meghan's baby
Did the couple choose a name? Do we know the gender? What's the due date?
Royal maternity style
These royal baby bumps are dressed to impress
50 years of royal baby pictures
Baby princes and princesses from 1968 to today
Britain's royal line of succession
A look at who is next in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II
