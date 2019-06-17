Prince Harry celebrates first Father's Day as a dad with adorable new picture of baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last month and he has captivated the world since birth. Now, it appears, he has his dad wrapped around his finger — literally.

Sussex Royal, the couple's official Instagram, posted a sweet image of Archie holding what appears to be a finger on Harry's left hand. The image of the nearly six-week-old infant — who is seventh in line to the British throne — was accompanied by a caption. "Happy Father's Day!" read the caption. "And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex!"

The close-up shot is similar to an image posted last month in honor of Meghan's very first Mother's Day. The account posted a photo of Archie's tiny feet held by what appear to be Meghan's hand. The baby appeared to be posed in front of forget-me-not flowers — which some speculated could be a nod to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The flowers were one of Diana's favorites, according to Vanity Fair.

While Mother's Day in America, as well as many other countries, was celebrated in May, the holiday is celebrated in March in the U.K., according to the BBC. So, it seems the Duchess will be able to celebrate two holidays next year, when Archie is nearly a year old. However, Britain celebrates Father's Day on June 16, the same day as the U.S.

Archie made his first public appearance when the couple presented the infant to the press — and the world — on May 8. The relatively private royals have rarely posted images of their child on social media, with Sunday's post only the fourth such photo shared to their official page.