Four kids in one New Zealand family all have royal names, including Archie

One family from New Zealand is suspicious of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby name choice. You see, not only does the family have a son named Archie, but they also have a son named Harry. And George. And a daughter named Charlotte, New Zealand's Newshub reports.

"It's a royal flush – what are the chances?" the kids' mother, Jo Stafford, told the Otago Daily Times.

While all of her children have royal names, they weren't deliberately named after royals. Most of them are older than their royal counterparts.

The royal couple visited New Zealand in October. Getty Images

Charlotte is 11, Harry is 9, George is 7, and Archie is 4.

"It was just a fluke," the mother told the local paper. "We've always just really loved those names."

"First, Prince George came along, then Princess Charlotte — which we thought was just a coincidence," she said. "But now Archie?" It is a bit peculiar, considering Archie is not necessarily a royal name, and it went against the odds, according to the bookies.

Strafford said she was bombarded with messages from her friends after the Duke and Duchess introduced their own Archie to the world. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, is seventh-in-line to the British throne.

The Staffords aren't the only family in New Zealand who believe they have a connection to the royal baby's name. The Somerville-Ryan family believes they directly influenced the name choice, Newshub reports.

Little Archie from Auckland, New Zealand, is convinced he influenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby name choice. TV3/Newshub

During their visit to Auckland last October, the Duke and Duchess greeted a crowd at the viaduct. They met the Somerville-Ryan there, and Prince Harry stopped in his tracks when he found out their son's name was Archie, the family says.

"He said 'Archie, I like that name'," Archie Somerville-Ryan told Newshub. Prince Harry liked the name so much, he called Meghan over to tell her, the family said. So, they think they had a hint about the royal baby's name all along.