"Meghan and Harry Plus One": How to watch CBS special on royal couple and new baby Archie

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King anchors "Meghan and Harry Plus One," a CBS News special about a very modern royal couple and the birth of the latest member of the royal family, baby Archie. King traveled to London ahead of the birth of the royal baby, who is the son of American-born Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"Meghan and Harry Plus One" airs this Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. It will take a look at the couple's first year of marriage (their first anniversary is on May 19) and what life will be like for Archie, the first British-American in the line of succession for the British throne.

The one-hour special will go behind the headlines and the rumors. Viewers will hear from royal insiders and Meghan's friends to learn how the couple has adapted to their new lives together and how they have navigated the positive and negative aspects that come with being royal.

How to watch "Meghan and Harry Plus One"

What we know so far about Baby Archie

Full name: Archie Harrsion Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrsion Time of birth: May 7, 2019 at 5:26 a.m.

May 7, 2019 at 5:26 a.m. Weight at birth: 7 pounds, 3 ounces

7 pounds, 3 ounces Place in the line of succession: He is 7th in the line of succession

What makes Archie a different kind of royal baby?

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Archie is 7th in line for the throne.