Live

Watch CBSN Live

Britain's royal great-grandchildren

Back
    Next
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren
    • Britain's royal great-grandchildren

    • Royal great-grandchildren

      As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, headed to visit their grandparents with their new baby, Harry said they were presenting "another great-grandchild" to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Harry's new baby Archie is their eighth great-grandchild, who have four children and eight grandchildren.

      Some of the queen's great-grandchildren are photographed here at Princess Eugenie's wedding. From left is Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, relative Maud Windsor, Prince George and Isla Phillips with Mia Tindall in front right.

      Credit: Getty

    • Savannah Phillips

      The eldest of Queen Elizabeth's great-granchildren, Savannah Phillips, was born in December 2010 to Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. Her grandmother is Anne, Princess Royal, the queen's daughter.

      In addition to this viral moment with her hand over Prince George's mouth — the future king — and when she shushed him, she was also photographed joking around with him during Princess Eugenie's wedding.

      Credit: Getty

    • Isla Phillips

      Isla Phillips, pictured far right, is Savannah's younger sister and was born in 2012. Despite being great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, neither Savannah or Isla have royal titles and neither do their father and aunt, Zara Tindall. Since Peter and Zara are not descended from the male line, they did not inherit titles at birth. The queen can then issue a title, but according to BBC News, Anne and her now ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips rejected that offer. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Prince George

      Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, is third in line to the throne, meaning he will be king after his father and grandfather, Prince Charles. Born in 2013, he went on his first overseas trip before his first birthday when he spent three weeks touring Australia and New Zealand with his parents. He also famously met former President Obama in a bathrobe, something Mr. Obama later joked was a "slap in the face." 

      George started Year 1 at Thomas' Battersea in London in summer 2018. He is known by George Cambridge at the school. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Mia Tindall

      Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, married ex-rugby captain Mike Tindall in July 2011, just a few months after her cousin Prince William's wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Mike and Zara's elder daughter, Mia, was then born in January 2014, just six months after Prince George. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Princess Charlotte

      The only daughter of William and Catherine, Princess Charlotte was born in 2015. She is fourth in line for the throne, as per rules that Queen Elizabeth changed in 2012 that girls stay in birth order for the throne. 

      Charlotte started nursery school at  Willcocks Nursery School in January 2018. She made headlines when she told the photographers outside her brother's christening "you're not coming." 

      Credit: Twitter / Kensington Royal

    • Prince Louis

      William and Catherine's third child, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018, just weeks ahead of uncle Harry's wedding. Kensington Palace released this photo of Louis, one of a several taken by his mother, in honor of his first birthday.

      Credit: Twitter / Kensington Royal

    • Lena Tindall

      Mike and Zara Tindall's younger daughter, Lena, was born in June 2018 and has not been photographed publicly. Her mother revealed she had two miscarriages ahead of Lena's birth, including one that came late enough in her pregnancy that she had already announced she was having a baby.  "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone, everyone knew," Zara told the Sunday Times.

      Credit: Getty

    • Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

      The newest royal baby was born May 6, 2019, and his proud parents announced his name two days later: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces at birth and is seventh in line for the throne.

      Credit: Getty