Britain's royal great-grandchildren

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, is third in line to the throne, meaning he will be king after his father and grandfather, Prince Charles. Born in 2013, he went on his first overseas trip before his first birthday when he spent three weeks touring Australia and New Zealand with his parents. He also famously met former President Obama in a bathrobe, something Mr. Obama later joked was a "slap in the face."
George started Year 1 at Thomas' Battersea in London in summer 2018. He is known by George Cambridge at the school.