Cory Booker on plan to curb gun violence

Sen. Cory Booker is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. On Monday Booker unveiled his new plan to prevent gun violence in the U.S. It calls for a national gun licensing program to keep guns out of the wrong hands. His plan would also ban assault rifles, limit handgun purchases to one a month, and close loopholes that allow abusive partners to buy a gun. As part of the Road to 2020, Booker joins "CBS This Morning" to reveal the details of his plan. He also comments on the Trump administration's plan to send a U.S. aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to areas closer to Iran.