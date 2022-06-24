Watch Live: Jill Biden attends memorial for Surfside condo collapse victims

Watch Live: Jill Biden attends memorial for Surfside condo collapse victimsget the free app
A memorial ceremony honoring the victims of a deadly condo collapse will be held Friday, which marks one year since the event. First lady Jill Biden is expected to speak at the event, which will honor the 98 people killed when the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, fell.
The building collapsed in the early morning, and rescuers searched the rubble for weeks to locate victims. Initially, 150 people were missing in the collapse. Federal officials are investigating the collapse, which spurred Florida lawmakers to make changes that would increase the safety of condominiums, including inspections at designated intervals.
A judge awarded victims of the collapse $1 billion Thursday in a remarkably swift resolution to the lawsuit brought by the survivors.
"It will never be enough to compensate them for the tragic loss. This settlement is the best we can do. It's a remarkable result. It is extraordinary," said Judge Michael Hanzman, CBS News Miami reported.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger will also participate in Friday's event.
How to watch First Lady Jill Biden honors condo collapse victims
What: First Lady Jill Biden will attend a memorial ceremony for the victims of a deadly condo collapse on the first anniversary of the tragedy
Date: Friday, June 24, 2022
Time: 10 a.m ET
Location: Surfside, Florida
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change