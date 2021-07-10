Surfside condo collapse death toll rises to 86

Surfside condo collapse death toll rises to 86get the free app
The death toll in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, continues to climb, with a total of 86 confirmed deaths as of Saturday morning, according to officials.
Sixty-two victims have been identified, and another 43 people are potentially unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday at a press conference.
"Please pray for all of those who have lost loved ones and whose hearts are broken from this unspeakable tragedy, and for those who are still waiting," she said.
Work at the site in Florida, just north of Miami Beach, is focused on recovering victims and trying to bring closure to the families of those who are missing. Crews have been searching the site for more than two weeks, and no one has been found alive in the rubble since immediately after the building crumbled.
Sixty trucks are working at the site each day, and over 13 million pounds of concrete and debris had been removed from the site as of Friday, according to Levine Cava.
Much of the original pile at the site is now at ground level or below, and work there remains intense, said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. In addition to efforts to recover victims, crew are working to remove rubble from the site of the part of the building that was still standing after the collapse and later demolished.