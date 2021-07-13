Watch Live: Officials giving updates on Florida condo collapse

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse climbed to 94 Monday as officials planned to step up security at the site to make sure the personal possessions of the victims are preserved for their families. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside.

Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but "the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on."

How to watch the Surfside building collapse press conference

What : Officials are briefing reporters on the latest developments on the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Date : Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Time : Approximately 10 a.m. ET

: Approximately 10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said officials have decided to increase security around the debris pile to ensure that the site is preserved. Only authorized personnel will be allowed.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said there has been "no criminality" at the site, but officials want to make sure the area is secure so crews can continue to preserve personal items found in the rubble.

Burkett said on CBSN on Monday investigators are continuing to look for the cause of the collapse.

"We have no idea why that building fell down," Burkett said. "That building should have never fallen down."

The mayor said authorities were looking at an almost identical building, built one block away by the same developer with virtually the same plans.

"We are sort of really rushing to see if we can find some clues as to why that first building fell down based upon the construction and the design of the second building, which we obviously have concerns about also," Burkett said.

